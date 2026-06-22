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Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Susan Sullivan

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of former Alaska Representative Susan Sullivan.

In 1974, Susan made history as the youngest woman elected to the Alaska Legislature. During her service, she chaired the House Health, Education and Social Services Committee and played a key role in shaping landmark education reforms, including the establishment of Regional Educational Attendance Areas. She also co-sponsored House Joint Resolution 39, which provided the foundational framework for the creation of the Alaska Permanent Fund.

“Susan Sullivan served Alaska during a formative time in our state’s history, contributing to important work that helped shape our institutions for future generations. Rose and I extend our condolences to her family and loved ones,” Governor Dunleavy said.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and United States flags fly at half-staff between sunrise and sunset on June 24, 2026 in honor of former legislator Susan Sullivan.

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Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Susan Sullivan

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