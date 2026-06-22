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Application by Jackson County Board of Supervisors to impact existing drainage features for the construction of a manufacturing facility near Industrial Rd, Pascagoula, Jackson Co

The applicant is proposing to permanently impact 810 linear feet of intermittent ditch, 137 linear feet of ephemeral ditch, and 380 linear feet of upland ditch for the construction of a 45,000-square foot manufacturing facility and associated site improvements including access drives, utilities, stormwater infrastructure, drainage improvements, and security features near Industrial Road in Pascagoula, Jackson County, MS. View the full application at the link(s) below.

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Application by Jackson County Board of Supervisors to impact existing drainage features for the construction of a manufacturing facility near Industrial Rd, Pascagoula, Jackson Co

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