Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on New Crummell Community Center

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by the Department of General Services (DGS), Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) and community members to break ground on the new Crummell Community Center project in Ward 5. The $35.6 million investment will transform the historic Alexander Crummell School into a modern community destination for residents of all ages. The project will preserve and revitalize the long-vacant Ward 5 landmark while creating expanded opportunities for recreation, wellness and community connection in the Ivy City neighborhood and surrounding communities.

"As we kick off summer camps, free meals and summer programming, today’s groundbreaking at the Crummell Community Center reflects our ongoing commitment to making sure people of all ages, from our kids to our seniors, have fantastic opportunities in every neighborhood,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re grateful for all the residents and teams that stuck with this project, and I know we will deliver a community center that is the right mix of preserving history and creating new and modern recreation opportunities.”

The new center will offer modern amenities, including a fitness room, maker space, indoor playroom, teen e-gaming room, senior lounge, demonstration kitchen, community room, technology kiosk and new lobby/reception area. In addition, when complete, the site around the center will include a splash pad, playgrounds for ages 2-5 and 5-12, a community garden, outdoor seating, gathering spaces, two basketball courts, and a multi-purpose field.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting transformation for Crummell and the Ivy City community,” said DGS Director Delano Hunter. “We are proud to work alongside an outstanding design build team and our CBE partners, and we are confident in their ability to deliver a project that honors the building’s history.”

Construction on the Crummell Community Center is expected to be completed in spring 2028. The community center was designed by DLR Group and will be constructed by GCS-Sigal under the management of DGS Project Manager Jose Lopez.

At today’s event, Mayor Bowser and District leaders also kicked off summer programming for young people in DC, with today marking the start of DPR summer camps, free summer meals, and seasonal activities across the District. Throughout the summer, families can visit summer.dc.gov to learn more about programming and opportunities for children and teens.

In addition, DPR announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Rec for All: Play it Forward Scholarships, offering up to 40 awards of up to $5,000 each to support District youth in their postsecondary education journeys. The scholarship is open to DC residents who have earned a high school diploma or equivalent, participated in a DPR program, and are enrolled in an accredited postsecondary institution. Designed to expand opportunity and reduce financial barriers, recipients will be selected based on their application strength, career goals, demonstrated financial need, and letters of reference. Applications are due by Friday, July 10, 2026. Find more details and the application link at RecForAll.com.

“We know that recreation can change lives,” said DPR Director Thennie Freeman. “The future Crummell Community Center will create new opportunities for residents to connect, stay active, and build community. As we welcome young people to summer camps across the District, we’re also proud to launch the 2026 Rec for All: Play It Forward Scholarship because we believe recreation can be a pathway to lifelong success.”

Together, these investments reflect the District’s commitment to creating recreation opportunities for residents. Since 2015, Mayor Bowser has invested more than $600 million in recreation and aquatic center projects across the city.

Find more information on the Crummell Community Center project.

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