County releases draft of Parks, Recreation, and Community Centers Master Plan for public comment

Doña Ana County has released a draft of the Parks, Recreation, and Community Centers Master Plan and invites residents to review the document and provide public feedback via an interactive online platform. The draft plan is the result of months of community engagement, stakeholder meetings, public workshops, surveys, and outreach conducted throughout Doña Ana County. The plan will help guide future investments and improvements to parks, recreation facilities, trails, community centers, and programming countywide. Residents can now review the draft plan at www.donaana.gov/gobond and submit comments online using an interactive document review platform that allows users to: View the complete draft plan.

Leave comments directly on specific pages or recommendations.

Respond to comments from other community members.

Participate in an ongoing public discussion about future priorities and investments. All residents are encouraged to participate in the review process and provide feedback before the plan is finalized. The draft includes recommendations related to: Park and facility improvements

Recreation programming and services

Trails and outdoor recreation

Youth, senior, and family amenities

Accessibility and safety improvements

Long-term capital investment priorities The public review period will remain open through Friday, July 3. For additional information about the Parks, Recreation, and Community Centers Master Plan, visit DACParksRecMP.com or contact project team lead Allie Caskey at acaskey@sites-sw.com.

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