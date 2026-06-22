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Mayor Richard Bissen bringing Holomua Kakou back to East Maui


 

Mayor Richard Bissen will bring Holomua Kākou back to East Maui on Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, 2026, as part of his ongoing efforts to bring County government directly to Maui Countys rural communities.

 

“Holomua Kākou is about ensuring every community, no matter how rural or remote, has meaningful access to County services, information and the people responsible for serving them,Mayor Bissen said. “Our residents lead busy lives with work, family and community commitments, and we appreciate the time and valuable insights they share with us.”

 

Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Helene Hall Community Center, 174 Keawa Place, Hāna.

 

As part of the “Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” initiative, staff from the Office of the Mayor will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Helene Hall Community Center to answer questions and provide assistance to residents. 

 

East Maui residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to [email protected]. Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.

 

Holomua Kākou events are scheduled for Molokaʻi in July and Lānaʻi in August. 

 

The “Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” initiative, including Holomua Kākou events, started in early 2023. For more information, email County of Maui Public Affairs Office at [email protected]. 

 

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Mayor Richard Bissen bringing Holomua Kakou back to East Maui

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