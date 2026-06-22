Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Eight Men for Crimes Against Children
On June
17–18, 2026, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation hosted a proactive
undercover online operation aimed at identifying, investigating, and
apprehending individuals who use electronic communications or internet-based
platforms to solicit, entice, or attempt to exploit persons they believe to be
juveniles for sexual purposes.
To date, the
operation has resulted in the arrest of eight (8) individuals across Louisiana.
All arrested
and wanted individuals are facing charges under Louisiana Revised Statute (LA
R.S.) 14:81, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and LA R.S. 14:81.1,
Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.
"We’re
not stopping. If you hurt our kids, you will face Louisiana justice," said
Attorney General Liz Murrill.
The
following agencies participated in the undercover operation:
- Louisiana Bureau of
Investigation
- Homeland Security
Investigations
- Livingston Parish
Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana State Police
- Lafayette Parish
Sheriff’s Office
- Calcasieu Parish
Sheriff’s Office
- St. Martin Parish
Sheriff’s Office
- Youngsville Police
Department
The
following agencies assisted with the apprehension of suspects:
- Ouachita Parish
Sheriff’s Office
- Lafourche Parish
Sheriff’s Office
- Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department
The
Louisiana Bureau of Investigation extends its gratitude to all participating
agencies for their dedication, collaboration, and continued commitment to
protecting the children of Louisiana.
A special thank you to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for providing specialized training to ensure all participating law enforcement officers were fully prepared and knowledgeable in conducting undercover online chat operations.
|
Name ( (Race/Sex):
|
Andrew Belk W/M
|
Date of Birth (AGE):
|
02-18-1996 (30)
|
Address:
|
Normandy Road, Lafayette, LA 70506
|
Charges:
|
LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
|
Name (Race/Sex):
|
Raul Xochihua H/M
|
Date of Birth (AGE):
|
01/13/1997 (29)
|
Address:
|
Shady Oaks Dr., Lafayette, LA 70506
|
Charges:
|
LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
|
Name (Race/Sex:
|
John Shepard W/M
|
Date of Birth (AGE:
|
05/15/1987 (39)
|
Address:
|
Rue Du Belier, Lafayette, LA 70503
|
Charges:
|
LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
|
Name (Race/Sex):
|
David Monroe W/M
|
Date of Birth (AGE):
|
10/17/1987 (38)
|
Address:
|
Debruyers Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726
|
Charges:
|
LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
|
Name (Race/Sex):
|
Dewayne Ordone W/M
|
Date of Birth (AGE):
|
03/18/1984 (42)
|
Address:
|
W. 13th St., Larose, LA 70373
|
Charges:
|
LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
|
Name Race/Sex:
|
Hobie Matherne W/M
|
Date of Birth (AGE):
|
03/24/1994 (32)
|
Address:
|
Marcelle St., Larose, LA 70373
|
Charges:
|
LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
|
Name ((Race/Sex):
|
Kenneth Harris W/M
|
Date of Birth (AGE):
|
06/19/1971 (55)
|
Address:
|
Lynn St., West Monroe, LA 71292
|
Charges:
|
LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
|Name (Race/Sex):
|
Xavier Copeland B/M
|Date of Birth (AGE):
|
08/01/2003 (22)
|Address:
|
N. General Pershing Street, Bld., Hammond, LA 70401
|Charges:
|
2 Counts- LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior
2 Counts- LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of
a minor
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