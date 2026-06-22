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Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Eight Men for Crimes Against Children

On June 17–18, 2026, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation hosted a proactive undercover online operation aimed at identifying, investigating, and apprehending individuals who use electronic communications or internet-based platforms to solicit, entice, or attempt to exploit persons they believe to be juveniles for sexual purposes.

To date, the operation has resulted in the arrest of eight (8) individuals across Louisiana.

All arrested and wanted individuals are facing charges under Louisiana Revised Statute (LA R.S.) 14:81, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and LA R.S. 14:81.1, Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

"We’re not stopping. If you hurt our kids, you will face Louisiana justice," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The following agencies participated in the undercover operation:

  • Louisiana Bureau of Investigation
  • Homeland Security Investigations
  • Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana State Police
  • Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Youngsville Police Department

 

The following agencies assisted with the apprehension of suspects:

  • Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation extends its gratitude to all participating agencies for their dedication, collaboration, and continued commitment to protecting the children of Louisiana.

A special thank you to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for providing specialized training to ensure all participating law enforcement officers were fully prepared and knowledgeable in conducting undercover online chat operations. 


 

  Name                  ( (Race/Sex):  

Andrew Belk W/M

  Date of Birth          (AGE):

02-18-1996 (30)  

   Address:

Normandy Road, Lafayette, LA 70506

  Charges:

LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
                




  Name                    (Race/Sex):

Raul Xochihua H/M

  Date of Birth          (AGE):

01/13/1997 (29)

   Address:

Shady Oaks Dr., Lafayette, LA 70506

  Charges:

LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor

  Name             (Race/Sex:

John Shepard W/M

  Date of Birth       (AGE:

05/15/1987 (39) 

   Address:

Rue Du Belier, Lafayette, LA 70503

  Charges:

LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor

 



   Name                     (Race/Sex):

David Monroe W/M

   Date of Birth           (AGE):

10/17/1987 (38)

   Address:

Debruyers Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726

   Charges:

LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor



   Name                    (Race/Sex):

Dewayne Ordone W/M

   Date of Birth           (AGE):

03/18/1984 (42)

   Address:

W. 13th St., Larose, LA 70373

   Charges:

LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor

 


   Name                     Race/Sex:

Hobie Matherne W/M

   Date of Birth           (AGE):

03/24/1994 (32)

   Address:

Marcelle St., Larose, LA 70373

   Charges:

LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor

       


   Name                 ((Race/Sex):

Kenneth Harris W/M

   Date of Birth           (AGE):

06/19/1971 (55)

   Address:

Lynn St., West Monroe, LA 71292

   Charges:

LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor

 


   Name (Race/Sex):

Xavier Copeland B/M
   Date of Birth (AGE):

08/01/2003 (22)
   Address:

N. General Pershing Street, Bld., Hammond, LA 70401
   Charges:

2 Counts- LA R.S 14:81- Indecent Behavior

2 Counts- LA R.S 14:81. 3- Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor

 


   *All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty*







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Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Eight Men for Crimes Against Children

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