Gov. Little grants additional leave for state employees to celebrate America250

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little today signed Executive Order 2026-06, granting state employees two additional days of paid leave surrounding the Independence Day holiday in recognition of America250, the nationwide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Under the executive order, eligible executive branch employees will receive paid leave on Thursday, July 2, 2026, and Monday, July 6, 2026, in addition to the state-observed Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 3, 2026.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate the enduring ideals of freedom, self-government, and opportunity that have made our nation the greatest in the world. Idaho’s public servants work hard every day on behalf of their fellow citizens, and this additional time off allows them to celebrate this historic milestone with family and friends, participate in community events, and reflect on the sacrifices of the generations who secured and preserved our liberty,” Governor Little said.

The executive order recognizes the significance of July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, and highlights Idaho’s participation in the nationwide America250 commemoration. The order also acknowledges the contributions of Idaho’s state employees, whose service helps keep Idaho strong, prosperous, and free.

Agency directors will ensure the continued operation of essential government functions and public safety services. Employees required to work on the designated leave days will be compensated in accordance with applicable state laws, rules, and agency policies.

Governor Little encouraged all Idahoans to take part in America250 activities throughout the year, honor veterans and service members, celebrate the nation’s founding principles, and reflect on the values that have guided the United States for two and a half centuries.

“America’s story is one of courage, perseverance, innovation, and faith in the promise of freedom. As we celebrate this historic anniversary, may we honor our nation’s remarkable past and look confidently toward its future,” Governor Little said.

MORE INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES TO CELEBRATE AMERICA250

Governor Little previously announced day access at all state parks will be free on July 4, 2026. Information is available at https://gov.idaho.gov/pressrelease/gov-little-announces-free-day-access-to-idaho-state-parks-on-july-4-in-celebration-of-americas-250th-anniversary/.

In addition, Idahoans are invited to a FREE community celebration on the Capitol steps and Cecil Andrus Park in downtown Boise on July 4. Additional details on the America250 Capitol celebration are available at https://america250.idaho.gov/events-calendar/capitol-celebration/.

There are many other great community events going on across Idaho for America 250. The full list of events happening in the state is available at https://america250.idaho.gov/.