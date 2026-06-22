MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION LAUNCHES  NEW SCAVENGER HUNT TO SHOWCASE THE FUN AND REACH OF PUBLIC TRANSIT

‘Ride and Seek’ Interactive Event to be Held July 10-12

BALTIMORE, MD (June 22, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration today announced the launch of the new ‘Ride and Seek’ community engagement event scheduled for July 10- July 12. The multi-day scavenger hunt encourages residents and visitors to explore Baltimore in a new way, following clues across the transit system to visit some of the city’s hidden gems. Participants who register in advance will receive a complimentary CharmFlex 3-day pass allowing them to ride transit throughout the scavenger hunt event.

“Transit is about connecting people to experiences, culture, entertainment and opportunity,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “This scavenger hunt is a fun and engaging way for riders to experience how connected and accessible our region is through transit.”

The scavenger hunt is designed as a fun, family-friendly activity with participants exploring different routes and communities they may not have previously used or visited. Challenges will take place across Local Bus, Light Rail and Metro Subway routes, with each clue guiding participants to an MTA transit stop near a notable landmark, event or destination. Using the Eventzee mobile app, participants will scan QR codes at associated stops to earn points and appear on the event leaderboard. Complete event details and rules are available at mta.maryland.gov/scavenger-hunt. Registered participants must be at least 18 years old.

The ‘Ride and Seek’ event serves as an adventurous summer activity and highlights transit as an easy way to access all the concerts, festivals, sporting events and special events happening through the region. It also promotes the benefits of public transit including convenience, affordability and reduced traffic congestion.

The Maryland Transit Administration is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States, and operates local and commuter buses, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train Service and a comprehensive Mobility paratransit system. The goal of the Maryland Transit Administration is to provide safe, efficient and reliable transit across Maryland with world-class customer service. To learn more, visit mta.maryland.gov, check us out on Facebook or YouTube and follow us on Twitter/X and Bluesky Social.

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