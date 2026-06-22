Commissioner advocacy in partnership with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ensures $16 million in federal funding for Colorado water and infrastructure projects in committee-passed appropriations bill

Information courtesy of the Office of Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-04) secured more than $16 million in critical community project funding requests for Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District as part of the FY27 Appropriations Bills that have advanced through the House Appropriations Committee.

“I am thrilled that the House Appropriations Committee has voted to advance 16 of my Community Project Funding requests,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert. “These critical investments in our communities will deliver over $16 million for vital water infrastructure, transportation improvements, airport safety, and rangeland resilience projects across Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. I will always fight to deliver results for Colorado families, farmers, and small towns.”

“This funding is an important investment in the future of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport,” said Patrick McFall, Mayor of Loveland. “It strengthens airport safety, supports future commercial air service, and helps position our region for continued economic growth. We appreciate Congresswoman Boebert’s support in securing these resources for Northern Colorado.”

“We are grateful for Congresswoman Boebert’s support, which will help fund a permanent Air Traffic Control Tower and advance multi-year efforts to secure scheduled passenger service for the Northern Colorado region,” said Emily Francis, Mayor of Fort Collins.

“Securing nearly $6 million in federal funding for four major Douglas County infrastructure projects is a tremendous win for our residents, businesses, and communities,” said Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Teal. “These investments will improve critical transportation corridors, enhance public safety, reduce congestion, and expand essential infrastructure in Sedalia. On behalf of Douglas County, I want to thank Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for her strong leadership and tireless advocacy in securing these resources. I also want to give a special thank you to her new Chief of Staff, James Norton, whose hard work and dedication were instrumental in helping make this funding a reality. The Congresswoman and James went above and beyond, working overtime to ensure Douglas County’s priorities were heard and advanced in Washington. The entire Board of County Commissioners appreciates their commitment to delivering real results for our taxpayers and helping ensure Douglas County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“The $2 million secured by Congresswoman Boebert for the Quebec Street and C-470 interchange is a major victory for Highlands Ranch residents and everyone who relies on this critical transportation corridor every day,” said Douglas County Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “As one of the busiest interchanges in our county, this project will improve safety, reduce congestion, and make daily commutes more efficient for thousands of families and businesses. Congresswoman Boebert understood the importance of this project and fought to secure federal funding that will help move it forward. I am grateful for her leadership and her continued commitment to delivering meaningful results for Douglas County and Highlands Ranch.”

“Congresswoman Boebert’s success in securing $5.85 million for Douglas County priorities demonstrates the value of having a strong advocate in Washington who understands the needs of our rapidly growing communities,” said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. “From widening the final two-lane segment of U.S. Highway 85 and improving the Happy Canyon Road interchange to expanding critical wastewater infrastructure in Sedalia, these projects will provide lasting benefits for residents throughout Douglas County. I appreciate Congresswoman Boebert’s partnership and her dedication to helping our communities build the infrastructure necessary to support future growth, strengthen public safety, and maintain our exceptional quality of life.”

This federal investment is a significant step forward for Sedalia, Castle Rock, Douglas County, and our region’s water future, and we want to thank the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners for supporting this kind of water infrastructure,” said Mayor Jason Gray. “By expanding centralized wastewater service, we can better protect water quality, reuse every drop of water to the maximum extent, support smart growth and strengthen long-term water stewardship throughout the State Highway 85 corridor.”

“We are grateful to Representative Boebert for her hard work and advocacy for the Town of Eaton residents,” said Scott E. Moser, Mayor of Eaton. “The congressionally direct funding appropriation will continue to provide the Town of Eaton with safe, sustainable water infrastructure for years to come.”

“The community of Bristol would like to express our gratitude to Rep. Boebert and her team for funding this water project,” said Bristol Community Trustee Mike Vagher. “We appreciate your support and recognition of our efforts to provide safe drinking water for our rural community in southeast Colorado.

“With this additional funding, the City of Burlington, a disadvantaged community, has the ability to bridge the gap between project loan and cost of construction without further increasing rates in a community already struggling to make ends meet. Our project, the construction of a reliable wastewater treatment facility, will meet discharge permit limits, not just for today but for future limits as well,” said Burlington City Administrator James Keehne. “The wastewater treatment facility will provide for improved effluent quality, increase community livability via hazard mitigation and protection of public health, the environment, and natural resources. Our project is fully supported by the community. The City of Burlington wishes to extend our thanks and appreciation to Rep. Boebert and her team who continue to advocate for rural communities in Colorado.”

“The Town of Holly is grateful to be receiving these funds for our community,” said Town of Holly Treasurer Cynthia Humrich. “Thank you to team Boebert, and those at the State and Federal levels that approved our project.”

“The Town of Merino deeply appreciates this funding allocation from Congresswoman Boebert. These critical resources will allow us to repair and upgrade our aging sewer collection system to better serve local residents and businesses,” said the Merino Town Board. “As a small, rural community with a constrained budget, financing infrastructure improvements is a constant struggle. This federal support ensures we can complete these essential repairs without placing an unaffordable financial burden on our citizens.”

“On behalf of the Town of Simla, we are incredibly grateful to Congresswoman Boebert for securing this critical funding through the appropriations process said Simla Town Administrator Jacquelyn Rapp. “This investment will allow us to modernize our aging water infrastructure, improving water quality, reliability, and fire protection for our residents and future generations.”

“The Republican River Watershed Association is incredibly grateful to Congresswoman Boebert for securing this critical investment in eastern Colorado’s working lands,” said Margaret Lenz, President of Republican River Watershed Association. “This funding will allow us to expand watershed-scale cheatgrass mitigation efforts across northeast Colorado, improving drought resilience, reducing wildfire risk, and restoring the health and productivity of our rangelands. This project represents a major step forward in protecting the natural resources and agricultural communities that are vital to the Republican River Basin.”

“The City of Castle Pines is grateful for Congresswoman Boebert’s leadership and commitment in securing funding support for critical improvements to the Interstate 25 and Happy Canyon Road interchange,” said Tracy Engerman, Mayor of Castle Pines. “This investment will directly benefit our residents by improving safety, reducing congestion, and strengthening regional connectivity along one of our community’s most important transportation corridors.”

“For a small rural town, these investments are not simply improvements—they are essential to maintaining safe, functional, and sustainable infrastructure for our residents. This support helps ensure Nunn can continue to serve our citizens effectively while planning responsibly for the future,” said Jordan Cable, Mayor of Nunn. “We are grateful for the Congresswoman’s partnership and commitment to rural Colorado, and we look forward to continued collaboration in strengthening our community.”

“On behalf of the Republican River Water Conservation District (RRWCD), I want to thank Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for her leadership in securing this critical investment in our Compact Compliance Pipeline,” said Rod Lenz, Board President of the RRWCD. “This support strengthens our ability to deliver water to the Republican River, protect the irrigated agriculture that sustains our communities, and keep Colorado in compliance with its interstate compact obligations. Congresswoman Boebert understands what this infrastructure means to the families and farms of eastern Colorado, and we are grateful for her commitment to our region.”

Background:

16 of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s community project funding requests benefiting Colorado’s 4th Congressional District passed the House Appropriations Committee as part of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies FY27 Appropriations Bills.

One of her community project funding requests passed the U.S. House of Representatives as a part of H.R. 8646, the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agency Appropriations Act, 2027 on June 4, 2026.

More details on the projects Rep. Boebert secured funding for can be accessed below.

Project Title: Construction of Permanent Air Traffic Control Tower at Northern Colorado Regional Airport

Organization: City of Loveland

Subcommittee: THUD

Location: Loveland, CO

County: Larimer

Amount Secured: $1,250,000

Project Description: FNL now functions as a commercial service airport with intermittent operations by United, Delta, American, Southwest, and Sun Country, as well as diversions from Denver International Airport.

The mix of aircraft includes Boeing 737s, corporate jets, and training aircraft. Controllers must safely manage approach speeds ranging from 60 mph to 170 mph without the benefit of radar. The existing temporary tower, a modified horse trailer now in its sixth year of use, sits near ground level and creates significant line of sight limitations for controllers overseeing aircraft movements.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control Tower Site Study concluded that a 120 foot tower is required to meet safety and operational needs; the current structure is under 10 feet tall. Corporate pilots have described the airspace as “concerning” and at times unsafe due to limited separation, the absence of radar, and the constraints of the temporary tower facility situated so low to the ground.

FNL’s preferred path forward: construction of a permanent, traditional “sticks and bricks” air traffic control tower. After nearly a decade of delays in certifying the remote tower program—and without dedicated funding for the two original partner airports, including FNL – a conventional tower now represents the most reliable and timely solution.

Project Title: Quebec and C470 on-ramp improvements

Organization: Douglas County

Subcommittee: THUD

Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

County: Douglas County

Amount Secured: $2,000,000

Project Description: This project will provide road and on-ramp improvements for the interchange of Colorado Highway C-470 and Quebec Street in Douglas County, Colorado.

This ramp carries over 3,000,000 vehicles annually and experiences significant delays during rush hour periods. This interchange is used by residents of Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree, and is a critical link for Highlands Ranch to the greater Denver metropolitan area.

Douglas County’s request would fund dual right turn improvements to the interchange of Colorado Highway C-470 and Quebec Street in Douglas County, Colorado.

Specific improvements are to improve the capacity and safety of the eastbound ramp to C-470 from northbound Quebec Street, including the addition of an auxiliary right turn lane to the ramp from Quebec Street.

Project Title: I-25 / Happy Canyon Interchange Improvement Project

Organization: City of Castle Pines

Subcommittee: THUD

Location: Castle Pines, CO

County: Douglas

Amount Secured: $1,500,000

Project Description: Rebuilding this interchange is crucial because of safety concerns, structural issues, operational challenges, and capacity limits of the existing bridge, which all lead to traffic congestion now and in the future. As Douglas County continues to grow quickly, upgrading the I-25 / Happy Canyon Interchange continues to be a key transportation priority for both the City of Castle Pines and Douglas County.

Reconstructing this interchange is essential because the current structure, built in the 1960s, suffers from safety issues, structural weaknesses, operational problems, and capacity limitations that lead to ongoing and projected traffic congestion. The existing bridge, which is over 50 years old, is in poor condition and needs to be replaced. With continued unprecedented growth in Douglas County, reconstructing the I-25/Happy Canyon Interchange is a top transportation priority for both the City of Castle Pines and Douglas County.

Project Title: Sedalia-Meadows Parkway Expansion SH 85

Organization: Douglas County

Subcommittee: THUD

Location: Sedalia, CO

County: Douglas

Amount Secured: $1,500,000

Project Description: The Right-of-Way Acquisitions (ROW Phase 2) is the next critical step needed to widen and reconstruct US 85 (Sedalia to Meadows Pkwy), which is the last remaining segment of US 85 that needs major improvements within Douglas County since the I-25/US 85 (I-25 to C-470) final EIS and ROD were signed 2002, which identified the corridor improvements.

Completing the corridor improvements is of paramount importance since US 85 is part of the National Highway System (NHS) and it is identified as a strategic highway for national defense and part of the National Highway Freight Program (NHFP). Additionally, this segment of US 85 serves as an alternate route when accidents occur on I-25 and traffic needs to be diverted. And US 85 is used by hundreds of thousands of tourists annually who travel to C-470 and to the I-70 mountain corridor and other metro Denver destinations. Since the I-25/US 85 final EIS and ROD was signed in 2002, the widening and reconstruction of US 85 has progressed slowly over the past 24 years due to limited State and Federal funds allocated to US 85.

Over the past 24 years, Douglas County has invested over $150 million in improving the US 85 Corridor, (between I-25 and C-470), especially since the County has seen significant growth in this part of the County, which continues to see more growth.

Project Title: Republican River Basin Rangeland Resilience and Watershed Protection Initiative.

Organization: Yuma County

Subcommittee: Agriculture

Location: Wray, CO

County: Yuma

Amount Secured: $850,000

Project Description: The Republican River Watershed Rangeland Resilience Project is a multi-county effort to reduce the spread and ecological impact of cheatgrass across rangelands in northeast Colorado. Cheatgrass is an invasive annual grass that threatens the productivity and stability of native rangelands by consuming soil moisture early in the growing season and crowding out perennial grasses. Research shows cheatgrass can remove 2–4 inches of soil moisture annually, a significant loss in a region that receives only 11–18 inches of precipitation per year.

This project will restore rangeland resilience by treating approximately 8,900 acres of cheatgrass-infested rangeland across Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Washington, and Yuma counties through aerial application of indaziflam herbicide and coordinated landowner participation. Treatments will suppress cheatgrass seedbanks, restore native perennial grass communities, improve soil health, and increase forage production for livestock operations across the watershed.

Additional benefits include: Improved drought resilience across five counties in northeast Colorado; Increased forage production for livestock operations; Reduced wildfire fuel loads associated with invasive annual grasses; Improved watershed health in the Republican River Basin.

Project Title: Town of Kit Carson Water Infrastructure Upgrades

Organization: Town of Kit Carson

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Kit Carson, CO

County: Cheyenne

Amount Secured: $1,100,000

Project Description: Kit Carson is a small, rural community of approximately 240 residents on the Eastern Plains of Colorado. Kit Carson’s existing facility is subject to a general discharge permit which requires both monthly water quality monitoring and quarterly whole effluent toxicity (WET) testing during seasonal discharges. As with most lagoon facilities, theirs is not meeting prescribed WET testing limits. A conversion to non-discharging through the construction of evaporative lagoons would remove monitoring and testing requirements, reduce operational costs, and eliminate future violations.

This project is essential for continued operations. The Town is working through the Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund (WPCRF) process and has an approved Site Location and Process Design Report. Kit Carson is seeking financial assistance to keep their loan repayment amount within a feasible range for its constituents.

Project Title: Bristol Water Treatment Facility

Organization: Bristol Water and Sanitation District

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Bristol, CO

County: Prowers

Amount Secured: $850,000

Project Description: The town of Bristol is a small disadvantaged rural community in eastern Colorado. The water district is under an enforcement order from Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to reduce levels of radium in our water, which currently exceed the EPA limits. A new water treatment facility is needed to reduce the level of combined radium below EPA maximum limits.

Bristol WSD has recently exceeded the EPA limits for combined radium and we are under legal enforcement by the state of Colorado to reduce the radium levels. The treatment being planned to reduce the radium is based on using Hydrous Manganese Oxide (HMO) type of filtering to remove the radium. This was recommended by their engineering firm after exhaustive analysis of all possible solutions to the radium problem. This approach will be costly, especially considering the size of our town but it seemed to be the least costly among the alternatives.

Project Title: Sedalia Wastewater Collection Line Construction

Organization: Castle Rock Water

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Sedalia, CO

County: Douglas

Amount Secured: $850,000

Project Description: This project is for the design and construction of approximately 4,854 linear feet of wastewater collection line serving existing residences, schools and businesses in Sedalia as the first phase of a sewer collection system in Sedalia.

By 2027, Castle Rock Water, in partnership with Douglas County, will complete construction of regional-scale wastewater improvements, including a force main and lift station that will bring sustainable wastewater service to Sedalia for the first time. Currently, residents and businesses in Sedalia are reliant on individual septic systems that can be prone to failure and a risk to water supplies.

The requested funding will be used to design and construct the first phase of sewer mains that will connect with the new regional infrastructure (lift station and force main).

Project Title: Town of Holly Sewer Line Repair/Replacement

Organization: Town of Holly

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Holly, CO

County: Prowers

Amount Secured: $850,000

Project Description: The Town of Holly has three critical sewer lines in need of replacement or repairs: two are between commercial services and residential areas and the third is from a residential into a (HUD) housing area. These sewer lines are estimated to be nearly 100 years old.

Aging infrastructure has created ongoing challenges for the town and poses a risk to public health, environmental quality, and the community’s long-term economic stability.

Holly is a small rural community with a significant population of elderly residents and households living on fixed incomes. The town’s mean household income is below the county average, making it extremely difficult for residents to absorb the financial burden of large scale infrastructure repairs without outside assistance.

The town has already invested local resources into the project, including: Funding engineering and preliminary planning costs; Completing video inspections of the sewer lines to document deterioration and identify priority repairs; Moving forward with the design phase of a drinking water study to further strengthen their water infrastructure systems; Identifying in-kind contributions and match options to support the project.

Project Title: Nunn Water Tower Restoration Project

Organization: Town of Nunn

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Nunn, CO

County: Weld

Amount Secured: $585,000

Project Description: The Town of Nunn Water Tower Restoration Project is a strategic investment in rural infrastructure that preserves a historic 1921 public asset while enhancing water security, conservation, and emergency preparedness across northern Weld County. The tower remains a critical component of the town’s water system, but significant portions of its internal infrastructure have aged and require rehabilitation to ensure safe, reliable operation for generations to come.

Restoring it conserves limited potable drinking water—a finite resource on Colorado’s High Plains—by expanding reliable access to non-potable water. This allows local farmers and agricultural operators to use non-potable supplies for equipment washing, dust suppression, and other appropriate uses instead of drawing from treated drinking water, protecting scarce potable resources while supporting the region’s vital agricultural economy.

The project also bolsters emergency response capabilities. Nunn serves as a key support point for firefighting and emergency services throughout northeastern Weld County. A fully restored tower guarantees dependable non-potable water access for wildfire suppression, structural fires, and other incidents across the region.

From a fiscal perspective, rehabilitating the existing structure is far more cost-effective than building a new facility. Completing this final phase safeguards decades of prior public investment, extends the tower’s service life, and spares small rural taxpayers the much higher cost of full replacement.

This investment completes a decade-long effort to responsibly maintain one of the community’s most important assets, ensuring continued service to the region while strengthening overall resilience.

Project Title: Merino Sewer Replacement Project

Organization: Town of Merino

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Merino, CO

County: Logan

Amount Secured: $850,000

Project Description: The Town of Merino is in noncompliance with the State of Colorado for their wastewater. The Town of Merino has been working with USDA, CDHPE, DOLA and Element Engineering on a plan to replace the collection system and ponds. The current system for wastewater is the original system put in place in 1917. The proposed system would fix the infiltration that is happening and allow a system that is affordable and manageable.

The town’s proposed project will replace current sewer lines, clean and upgrade existing ponds and additional ponds for growth. The Merino Sewer Project when completed would allow for residents to have an upgraded wastewater system that would protect ground water from contamination being leaked and allow for future growth.

Project Title: Eaton Water Main Replacement

Organization: Town of Eaton

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Eaton, CO

County: Weld

Amount Secured: $700,000

Project Description: The Town of Eaton needs to replace aging water main lines and related infrastructure serving residential areas throughout our community.

Residents of Eaton rely on a dependable, high-quality water supply each and every day. Safe drinking water, proper sanitation, food service operations, and building fire protection systems all depend on reliable water service. Improvements to the community’s aging water infrastructure will play a vital role in ensuring these critical systems continue to function safely and consistently for members of the community. Upgrading these water mains will strengthen the resilience of the entire community and ensure Eaton can continue operating safely and efficiently.

Project Title: Simla Water Distribution System Infrastructure Upgrades

Organization: Town of Simla

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Simla, CO

County: Elbert

Amount Secured: $700,000

Project Description: The Town of Simla will replace aging cast iron water mains to improve reliability, water quality, and fire protection. The project includes replacing 13,250 linear feet of cast iron main with PVC, installing 75 new water valves, replacing 35 fire hydrants and reconnecting 107 existing services/meters.

This project will improve The Town of Simla’s water distribution system by replacing aging infrastructure that contributes to discoloration, taste and odor issues, and reduced reliability.

Upgrading the water delivery system with modern materials enhances water clarity and quality, while ensuring the system can support essential public safety functions such as dependable fire flow and hydrant performance.

Project Title: Ault Water Line Expansion

Organization: Town of Ault

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Ault, CO

County: Weld

Amount Secured: $500,000

Project Description: The Third Avenue Water Line Upgrade in the Town of Ault will upsize the water main along Third Avenue on the east side to an 8-inch pipe. This important project will provide reliable water pressure and sufficient volume to homes, businesses, and developing areas throughout the eastern part of town.

The existing smaller lines frequently struggle to deliver adequate flow and pressure, especially during periods of high demand or as the east side grows. By installing a larger 8-inch main, the upgrade ensures consistent, dependable access to potable water for everyday residential use, commercial needs, and future expansion in this rural Weld County community.

This improvement directly addresses water access challenges on the east side, where current infrastructure limits reliable supply and can lead to low pressure or service interruptions. A properly sized line supports population growth, new housing, and local businesses by delivering the water volume and pressure residents and property owners need without compromise.

The project also promotes long-term efficiency and resource conservation. Replacing undersized, aging pipes reduces the risk of breaks, leaks, and water loss from Ault’s Colorado-Big Thompson supply, helping preserve this valuable resource while lowering future maintenance and repair costs for taxpayers.

Project Title: Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant

Organization: City of Burlington

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Burlington, CO

County: Kit Carson

Amount Secured: $700,000

Project Description: The City of Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant Project replaces the City’s outdated aerated lagoon system, originally built in 1974, with a modern, advanced mechanical treatment facility to reliably meet current and future state and federal effluent discharge permit limits.

Federal funding plays a vital role in supporting this essential infrastructure for a rural, economically disadvantaged community in Kit Carson County. It protects public health by ensuring cleaner wastewater discharge and safeguards the local environment along Colorado’s eastern plains.

Burlington’s position along the busy I-70 freight corridor brings a large transient truck-driving population that uses local services but contributes nothing to system maintenance or upgrades, straining resources further. Federal support helps offset this inequity and enables the City to sustain reliable wastewater services for residents and visitors alike. This investment promotes long-term compliance, environmental stewardship, and economic resilience in the community.

Project Title: Phase II Expansion of the Republican River Water Conservation District Compact Compliance Pipeline

Organization: Republican River Water Conservation District

Subcommittee: Interior and Environment

Location: Eastern Yuma County, CO

County: Yuma

Amount Secured: $700,000

Project Description: The Phase II Expansion of the Republican River Water Conservation District Compact Compliance Pipeline is a shovel-ready water infrastructure project is necessary to address water-short year conditions affecting irrigated agriculture and rural communities in eastern Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, while also supporting the State of Colorado’s obligations under the Republican River Compact.

The Compact Compliance Pipeline has been operational since 2014 and serves as a primary tool the RRWCD uses to assist the State of Colorado to meet its obligations under the Republican River Compact with Kansas and Nebraska. During water-short years, declining native streamflows in the North Fork Republican River, combined with increased reliance on groundwater pumping, have exceeded the operational capacity of the existing pipeline system.

Without additional capacity, irrigated agriculture producers, municipalities, and rural communities in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District face increased risk of basinwide groundwater pumping curtailment resulting in devastating economic impacts. These local, state and regional impacts coincide with an elevated risk of Republican River Compact non-compliance at the state level.

RRWCD is proceeding with a Phase II Expansion of the existing Compact Compliance Pipeline. The project includes the addition of several high-capacity wells, upgrades and replacement of existing wells, and associated conveyance infrastructure directly connected to the current, permitted, and operating system. Expanding this existing infrastructure will increase operational flexibility during drought conditions, improve water supply reliability for agricultural users, and reduce long term compact compliance costs.