Debut Picture Book The Wonderful Adventures of Zippy the Fly Promotes Bravery, Kindness, and Friendship

A heartfelt story of courage and curiosity, brought to life through an unlikely hero.

NC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the bustling little village of Flutterville, a small but spirited young fly named Zippy is about to change the way children think about courage.The Wonderful Adventures of Zippy the Fly invites young readers into a vibrant, warmhearted world of adventure, empathy, and discovery.Zippy dreams of exploring beyond what he knows, meeting new friends, venturing into unfamiliar places, and helping others along the way. His journey takes him through exciting encounters with a colorful cast of insects, each carrying their own unique strengths, weaknesses, and fears.Together, they face obstacles, solve problems, and discover something far more powerful than any single creature could manage alone: the strength that comes from teamwork, kindness, and genuine friendship.At its heart, The Wonderful Adventures of Zippy the Fly delivers a message that resonates far beyond the page: true bravery isn’t about size or physical strength — it’s about facing fears, accepting differences, and standing up for what is right.With colorful illustrations and deeply relatable characters, the book sparks children’s imaginations.Young readers will carry Zippy’s spirit in their hearts, along with a new understanding of resilience and the power of friendship.“My hope is that children from all over the world will see that we are all more alike than different,” author Deborah Ellis shares. “I am sure that my character Zippy is something everyone can relate to in one way or another.”The author grew up in a time when children were free to explore and let their imaginations run wild.That spirit of wonder — running with the wind in your face, helping in the garden, and marveling at the tiny world of insects beneath her feet — is woven into every page of this book.Zippy the Fly was born from these childhood memories, conceived long ago but patiently waiting for the right moment to be shared. That moment has finally come.The Wonderful Adventures of Zippy the Fly is available in paperback, ebook, and Audible audiobook formats. The book will soon be released in French, German, and Spanish translations.To learn more about author Deborah Ellis, please visit: https://thedeborahellis.com/ To purchase the book on Amazon please visit here https://www.amazon.ca/WONDERFUL-ADVENTURES-ZIPPY-FLY/dp/B0H2LQHJX9/ref=sr_1_1?crid=FD1NGRGSZXRA&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.VOs3GDTTX0FMORkQMxXYRdyWcY8whK_e7V9ZW4XW5aM.F8J7GnoHWj0KaC-WjfwlhhHOyHdOCqLcQr9bweqMovw&dib_tag=se&keywords=Zippy+the+Fly&qid=1780349740&s=books&sprefix=%2Cstripbooks%2C799&sr=1-1

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