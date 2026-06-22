Governor Hochul Announces Major Progress on 583 Affordable Apartments and Community Services in East Flatbush as Part of the State’s Vital Brooklyn Initiative

Representative Yvette D. Clarke said, “As someone who has called Brooklyn home for decades, I know firsthand the challenges that communities like East Flatbush have faced because of years of disinvestment, a shortage of affordable housing, and longstanding health disparities. That is why the completion of Utica Crescent and the groundbreaking of Sparrow Square are such important milestones for our community. Projects such as these are creating opportunities for families, seniors, and vulnerable residents to live in safe, affordable homes with access to the health care and support services they need to thrive. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for addressing New York’s housing crisis, our state partners, and the development teams for helping move the vision of Vital Brooklyn forward and investing in a future where every Brooklynite has the chance to thrive and succeed.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “With more than 580 new modern, sustainable homes – as well as access to healthy food, wellness opportunities, and on-site support services – Utica Crescent and Sparrow Square add to the more than 6,000 affordable apartments that HCR has financed in New York City just in this past year. These necessities have been out of reach for too long, but the $1.4 billion Vital Brooklyn Initiative is changing this community’s trajectory one development at a time and enhancing the quality of life in East Flatbush. Thank you to Governor Hochul and to our development teams for making these life-changing projects a reality, and to our state and local lawmakers whose critical support is helping to break down barriers and create a more affordable and healthier Brooklyn for everyone."

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “For New Yorkers living with mental illness who have experienced housing insecurity, having a place to call home is essential for recovery. Sparrow Square will transform a long-dormant piece of our Kingsboro campus into new homes that will enable individuals to succeed and thrive in their own community. This investment represents Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to strengthening New York’s mental health care system for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “OTDA is pleased to join our state partners in supporting Sparrow Square, which will create much-needed affordable housing, including 117 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals who have experienced homelessness. The combination of affordable housing and easy access to support services is a key part of our efforts to address homelessness, and New York has long been a leader in this approach. This transformative development is another example of Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to strengthening communities and expanding the supply of supportive housing across the state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Through the Vital Brooklyn Initiative, New York State is transforming underutilized land in East Flatbush into affordable homes and essential community resources that respond directly to neighborhood needs. Utica Crescent and Sparrow Square reflect Governor Hochul’s comprehensive approach to community development — pairing housing with health care, supportive services, open space and amenities that will strengthen Central Brooklyn for generations to come.”

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Ridley said, “Access to safe, affordable, and fully accessible housing is a fundamental right. The dedicated set-asides at Utica Crescent and Sparrow Square, providing mobility-accessible and sensory-accessible homes, represent a massive step forward in breaking down physical barriers for the disability community in Central Brooklyn. I applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring that New York's historic housing investments directly prioritize the needs of people with disabilities.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disability Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Safe and affordable housing is a basic human right that determines health and well-being for all New Yorkers, including those living with disabilities. Governor Hochul’s continued reimagining of unused space means more people will have access to independent living and know the joy of freedom of choice in their daily lives.”

Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “New York, and Central Brooklyn in particular, faces an affordable housing crisis that requires an all-of-government response. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing these projects that will provide affordable homes, wraparound support services, healthcare access, and community space for Brooklyn families, seniors, and vulnerable New Yorkers. Together, we must continue making investments that support tenants and homeowners alike."

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “Every Brooklyn family deserves the opportunity to thrive. The completion of Utica Crescent and groundbreaking of Sparrow Square mark important milestones in the Vital Brooklyn Initiative, with more than 2,500 homes now completed or under construction. Brooklyn needs continued investment in expanding affordable housing and access to supportive services to improve quality of life for all residents. As this work continues, I remain committed to ensuring these investments are carried out with care and in partnership with the communities they are intended to serve.”

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “Utica Crescent is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we commit to equitable growth. My office has worked tirelessly to make affordable housing a reality for our district, fighting every day to combat Brooklyn's affordability crisis. I’m proud of our efforts assisting hundreds of families through a housing application process that we got extended — including our older adults and those living with disabilities — alongside stakeholders like 1199 SEIU, Community Board 9, Shinda Management, JST Management, and the Assembly District 58 Taskforce. Moreover, I'm pleased that we successfully generated employment opportunities for our neighbors, through collaboration with Monadnock Development; our neighbors were directly hired to construct this project thanks to our advocacy. This project is about more than the buildings themselves. My vision has always been to create a development that strengthens the entire community.”

The Douglaston Companies Founder and Chairman Jeff Levine said, “Today’s groundbreaking represents far more than a milestone of a development—it marks another step towards the beginning of a new community. Sparrow Square will transform this site into a place where families, seniors, and individuals have access to high-quality affordable housing, supportive services, homeownership opportunities, and welcoming public spaces. We are grateful to our public, private, and nonprofit partners for helping bring this vision to life, and we are proud to be creating a community that will serve New Yorkers for generations to come."

Breaking Ground President and CEO Brenda Rosen said, “At Breaking Ground, we are always striving to create high-quality affordable and supportive housing that provides stability, dignity, and opportunity for New Yorkers from all walks of life. This project will provide hundreds of Brooklyn residents with homes and access to onsite supportive services that help foster long-term independence and community in East Flatbush. The start of construction on Phase I of Sparrow Square represents an important occasion not only for this site, but for the future of affordable and supportive housing in Brooklyn. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s bold leadership, and proud to partner with Douglaston Development to bring this project to life for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Monadnock Development President Kirk Goodrich said, “I grew up understanding that a city's greatness is measured by whether ordinary working people can build a life there. Utica Crescent is about honoring that principle. It's about creating homes where seniors can age with dignity, families can raise children with stability, and neighbors can build community. This ribbon cutting isn't the end of a project – it's the beginning of hundreds of new stories of hope and opportunity in East Flatbush.”

CB Emmanuel Managing Partner R. Chris Bramwell, Jr. said, “CBE is proud to have partnered with Monadnock Development on the Utica Crescent project and we extend our deepest gratitude for their vision and leadership in bringing this development to life. We are equally grateful to Governor Hochul and NYS HCR for the financing and support that made this milestone possible and for championing MWBE participation through the Vital BK initiative. We also recognize our local elected officials and Community Board for ensuring that the voices of East Flatbush residents remained at the center of this process. This development is a reflection of what's possible when government, community, and the private sector come together with a shared purpose — and we believe Utica Crescent will be a catalytic investment for East Flatbush and the Brooklyn community for generations to come."

Equity Developers LLC Managing Director JL James said, “As a community-based entity, Equity Developers, LLC is pleased to have made a difference by co-developing Utica Crescent. Not only does it provide affordable housing, but Utica Crescent also provides quality living with amenities more often only found in market-rate developments. We acknowledge all those who played a vital role, including New York State agencies and JPMorgan Chase. Special thanks to Kirk Goodrich, president of Monadnock Development, who led the development team.”

One Brooklyn Health Chief Executive Officer Sandra Scott MD said, "Utica Crescent represents the kind of investment Central Brooklyn deserves, one that strengthens community and expands opportunity. We’re proud to be part of this development and look forward to welcoming patients to OBH’s future space, bringing accessible, high-quality care closer to the neighbors we serve.”

J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking Alexandra DiStefano said, "We're proud to provide construction financing for Utica Crescent, a development that reimagines excess hospital land as affordable housing and meaningful community resources in East Flatbush. At J.P. Morgan, our affordable housing investment work is rooted in the idea that strong communities create opportunity. With affordable and supportive housing for residents including seniors, Utica Crescent strengthens the fabric of Brooklyn and helps families build stability and thrive for years to come."

Hudson Housing Capital Managing Director Kimmel Cameron said, “Hudson Housing Capital is proud to have syndicated more than $107 million of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and State Tax Credits that helped make Utica Crescent possible, transforming a surface parking lot into a vital community asset that provides 322 affordable homes for families and formerly homeless seniors, 20,000 square feet of fresh grocery retail space, and 15,000 square feet of community facility space serving the Brooklyn community. Developed through a partnership among Monadnock Development, CB Emmanuel Realty, Equity Developers LLC, and Catholic Charities Progress of Peoples Development Corporation, Utica Crescent advances lasting housing stability, expands access to healthy food, and strengthens the surrounding neighborhood.”