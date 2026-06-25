Jool Baby Wins 2026 Baby Innovation Award for Its Fold 'n Store Baby Bathtub Jool Baby foldable bathtub in pink Jool Baby foldable bathtub in sage

Collapsible 3-Stage Tub Named Bathtub Product of the Year in the Bath & Diapers Category

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby, a leading designer of innovative and family-focused baby care products, today announced that its Fold 'n Store Baby Bathtub has been named Bathtub Product of the Year in the Bath & Diapers category at the 2026 Baby Innovation Awards. The recognition marks the company's second Baby Innovation Award, following the 2024 win for its Serenity Contoured Changing Pad.Designed to grow with baby and make bath time simple, safe, and space-saving, the Fold 'n Store Baby Bathtub features a three-stage design suitable for children from newborn to 24 months. The collapsible tub folds flat for compact storage and easy travel, making it an ideal solution for small homes and families on the go."Innovation, safety, and functionality are core values at Jool Baby, and the Fold 'n Store Baby Bathtub reflects all three," said Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby. "We're honored to be recognized by the Baby Innovation Awards for a product designed to make one of parenting's daily routines easier, safer, and more convenient for families everywhere."Designed to Grow With BabyThe Fold 'n Store Baby Bathtub adapts through three stages of early development:• Stage 1 – Newborns: A quick-drying padded sling holds baby in a comfortable position, keeping the head above the water while leaving a hand free for caregivers.• Stage 2 – Supported Sitters: The sling repositions to support infants in a semi-reclining position.• Stage 3 – Independent Sitters: The sling is removed so toddlers can sit up and play independently in the spacious tub.Additional features include a built-in digital thermometer that reads water temperature for a safe, comfortable bath; a removable soap and accessory dish to keep essentials within reach; a drain hole with an attached stopper; and stable locking legs with attached braces and no loose parts. A built-in strap handle adds to the tub's lightweight, travel-friendly design. The bathtub is available in pink, sage, grey, and oatmeal.A Trusted Seal of InnovationThe Baby Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform and part of the Independent Innovation Awards program, a global leader in celebrating advancements across industries from healthcare and technology to baby care and parenting. Through a rigorous, unbiased evaluation process, a panel of experts assesses each submission on creativity and originality, practical impact, safety and quality, overall benefits, and potential to shape future industry trends.AvailabilityThe Jool Baby Fold 'n Store Baby Bathtub launched in February 2026 with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $39.99. It is available at Babylist Amazon , and Joolbaby.com

Jool Baby Fold ’n Store Bathtub | Folding, Storage & Use Guide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.