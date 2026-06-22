Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces Public Engagement Process for Baltimore's Second Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan

on June 22, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD (Monday, June 22, 2026) - Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced a public engagement process to develop the City's second Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan (CVPP), a new five-year roadmap to build on the historic progress of the last five years and deepen the City's commitment to a holistic, community- and trauma-centered public safety approach. This plan will guide the city's violence prevention approach through 2031.

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) will host a series of listening sessions across Baltimore's neighborhoods, beginning with an in-person session on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Carolyn E. Fugett Intergenerational Center (800 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD 21216) and a virtual session on Monday, June 29 from 6:30-8:00 PM, with additional sessions to be announced in the near future. These sessions will be opportunities for residents and key stakeholders to review the public draft of Baltimore's next five-year Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan and provide feedback that will ultimately be incorporated into the final plan set to release later this summer.

Residents can RSVP for the in-person session here and the virtual session here. Additional sessions will be advertised on MONSE's website and social media channels.

"Baltimore has made significant progress over the last five years under our city's first-ever Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, which was built with our communities, not just for them," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "As we build on our momentum with this second CVPP, we're maintaining that commitment. We want to hear from residents what they think is working, where we can do better, and what it will take to build a safer, healthier, and stronger Baltimore."

Since the implementation of the City's first-ever CVPP in 2021, which leverages a coordinated, all-hands-on-deck approach to public safety, Baltimore has seen historic reductions in violent crime. Homicides have declined more than 60 percent since 2022, and in 2025, Baltimore recorded 133 homicides - the lowest total since 1978 and the first time the city had fewer than 200 in a single year in nearly 50 years. Nonfatal shootings also declined 24.5 percent in 2025, surpassing national averages.

The second CVPP will build on that foundation, organizing Baltimore's next five years of public safety work around six pillars:

Strengthen Evidence-Based Violence Intervention Strategies Youth Justice and Violence Reduction Invest in All Baltimoreans Build Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods Sustaining and Expanding Baltimore's Public Safety Toolkit Community Engagement and Collaboration

"The progress we have seen in Baltimore is real, and it belongs to the residents and organizations who have been doing this work alongside government and law enforcement every single day," said MONSE Director Stefanie Mavronis. "This next Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan is our opportunity to deepen that partnership, sustain work that is helping drive historic reductions, build on what is working, and ensure the strategies we pursue over the next five years reflect the real experiences and priorities of Baltimore's communities."

Residents are encouraged to attend a listening session and/or complete the public survey. Additional session dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.