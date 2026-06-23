UNWLA to Join MoLoKo Ukrainian Festival in Chicago, Raising Funds for Medical Aid to Ukraine's Hospitals

UNWLA's current campaign to support hospitals in Ukraine The festival lineup includes some of Ukraine's biggest names in music, including TNMK, Bez Obmezhen, SKYLERR and others

UNWLA joins the inaugural MoLoKo Ukrainian Festival in Chicago June 27-28, raising funds for medical aid to Ukraine's wounded defenders and civilians.

Every dollar we raise at events like this goes straight to the people who gave everything defending Ukraine, and to the civilians caught in this war,” — Galyna Nazarkevych, President of UNWLA Chicago Regional Council

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever MoLoKo Ukrainian Festival comes to Chicago this weekend, June 27-28, 2026. It is a two-day outdoor celebration of Ukrainian music, food, and culture, and also a chance to show support for Ukraine as the country continues its fight for freedom.The Ukrainian National Women's League of America ( UNWLA ) will be there, alongside several other leading nonprofits working to help Ukraine. UNWLA's focus is its current campaign to raise funds and awareness for the urgent need for medical supplies in Ukrainian hospitals treating badly wounded soldiers and civilians. With the need for trauma care and rehabilitation only growing, UNWLA welcomes the opportunity to reach a growing number of Ukraine supporters at the festival."Every dollar we raise at events like this goes straight to the people who gave everything defending Ukraine, and to the civilians caught in this war," said Galyna Nazarkevych, President of UNWLA Chicago Regional Council. "MoLoKo creates an opportunity to meet our community in Chicago and invite them to support our ongoing campaign and join the many other nationwide initiatives launched by UNWLA."Festival attendees can stop by the UNWLA booth to learn more about the Medical Aid program, make a donation, or talk with UNWLA members about the organization's century of work supporting Ukraine.About the FestivalThe festival lineup includes some of Ukraine's biggest names in music, including TNMK, Bez Obmezhen, SKYLERR, Vova zi Lvova, Vsiudysvoia, Vlad Darwin, and Mazepa Band. Renowned chef Yevhen Klopotenko will bring his culinary stand-up show, and Ukrainian TV and radio host Anatoliy Anatolich will emcee the weekend.The festival also features a Ukrainian food court, a marketplace of local vendors showcasing Ukrainian clothing, souvenirs, handmade crafts, artwork, and specialty products, plus cultural exhibits, a dedicated kids zone, and other family-friendly activities.UNWLA will be there along with other nonprofits supporting Ukraine, including the Ukrainian Daughters Foundation, Razom for Ukraine, Liberty Ukraine, and Protez Foundation, which helps wounded Ukrainian service members recover. Additional fundraising at the festival will support educational programs in Ukraine championed by Chef Klopotenko.MoLoKo Ukrainian Festival is organized by MoLoKo Agency, a Ukrainian-American event company with more than 12 years of experience producing cultural events across the United States and Canada. The festival aims to bring the Ukrainian-American community together, strengthen cultural ties, and introduce American audiences to contemporary Ukrainian culture while showing ongoing solidarity with Ukraine and its people.MoLoKo Ukrainian FestivalLocation: Copernicus Center Outdoor Lot, 5216 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60630Dates and Hours: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM; Sunday, June 28, 2026, 1:00 PM to 10:00 PMMembers of the media are invited to attend the festival, interview artists, community leaders, charitable organizations, and special guests, and help share the story of Ukrainian culture, resilience, and community impact with audiences across the Chicago region and beyond.For media credentials, interview requests, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, please contact MoLoKo AgencyEmail: fest@moloko.us

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