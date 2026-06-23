Soane Materials to Present Breakthrough Flushable Nonwoven Technology at World of Wipes 2026

Liz Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director of Cleaning Products

Company's advanced cellulose-based formulation aims to resolve the long-standing tradeoff between wipe strength and flushability

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced that it will present new research on flushable nonwoven design at the 2026 World of Wipes (WOW) International Conference, taking place June 29–July 2 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference, organized by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, gathers manufacturers, suppliers, brand owners, and technical experts under this year's theme, "Redefining Wipes: Smart. Sustainable. Scalable."Elizabeth Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director at Soane Materials will present the session, titled "Strong When It Matters, Gone When It Counts: Advances in Flushable Nonwoven Design." The session will take place at 2:30PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Flushable wet wipes remain one of the most closely watched categories in the nonwovens industry, as manufacturers work to balance consumer demand for strong, reliable performance with growing concern over the impact these products can have on sewer and water treatment infrastructure. Historically, improving a wipe's strength has often come at the cost of its ability to disperse quickly and safely after flushing — and vice versa.Soane Materials' presentation will detail a proprietary formulation built on a blend of redispersible microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), natural fibers, and binders. According to the company, the resulting nonwoven materials are designed to deliver superior strength compared to conventional flushable products on the market today, while still meeting flushability standards set by both EDANA and IWSFG — dispersing and disintegrating at a rate equal to or faster than existing benchmarks.Notably, the formulation is designed as a near drop-in solution for the current wetlaid manufacturing process, allowing producers to adopt the technology without significant retooling.During the session, Elizabeth will walk attendees through:* The material and process variables that drive the tradeoff between strength and disintegration in flushable nonwovens* How a tunable formulation approach can be adapted across a range of nonwoven applications* Practical considerations for integrating the technology into existing manufacturing lines without compromising performance or outputThe presentation is intended to give product developers, R&D teams, and manufacturing leaders a scalable framework for designing flushable wipes that meet consumer performance expectations while reducing environmental footprint.Session Details:* Session: Strong When It Matters, Gone When It Counts: Advances in Flushable Nonwoven Design* Speaker: Elizabeth Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director, Soane Materials* Event: World of Wipes(WOW) International Conference* Location: Grand Hyatt Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee* Time: 2:30PM, June 30Licensing conversations are now open. For more information, visit www.soanematerials.com ###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.