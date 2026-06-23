Selflessly Reimagines Corporate Giving Around "Phil," an AI Assistant Built for Every Employee

Indianapolis-based Selflessly rebuilt its corporate giving platform around Phil, an AI assistant built for every employee to give and volunteer

We didn't set out to add AI to corporate giving — we set out to rethink what giving software could be.” — Joshua Driver

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selflessly, the corporate giving platform built for growing companies today introduced an expanded vision for "Phil," the AI assistant woven through its newly built platform. Where most corporate-giving software has built AI for the administrators who run programs, Selflessly built its conversational AI assistant for the employees themselves — a partner for every employee looking to start or grow the way they give back, not a tool reserved for CSR administrators.

Most AI in the corporate giving space has been built for the people who run programs — automating administrative workflows, generating reports, or assisting grant managers. Selflessly took a different path: it rebuilt its platform from the ground up around Phil, designed to serve two audiences at once. For program administrators, Phil acts as a Chief Impact Officer — helping design campaigns, recommend nonprofits, and shape engagement strategy. For employees, Phil is a Giving Assistant — a conversational guide that helps them find causes they care about, give, and volunteer, all in one place.

"We didn't set out to add AI to corporate giving — we set out to rethink what giving software could be," said Joshua Driver, Founder & CEO of Selflessly. "Philanthropy is facing real headwinds, and passive software isn't enough. We built Phil to act as a Chief Impact Officer for the people running these programs and as a Giving Assistant for every employee trying to start or grow their giving back. It's our job to build new ways to connect the for-profit and nonprofit worlds, and Phil is how we're doing that."

Phil draws on a nonprofit recommendation engine developed in partnership with Indianapolis-based Data317, using graph-based machine learning to surface causes aligned with an employee's interests. Combined with Social Impact Culture — the proprietary philanthropy algorithm Selflessly gained through its acquisition of Employee Vitals — Phil is far more than a static directory, helping employees discover where their giving and volunteering can have the most impact.

The expanded Phil capabilities are part of Selflessly V2, the company's ground-up platform rebuild, which brings employee giving, volunteering, matching, campaigns, grants, and reporting into a single system, with Phil built into the foundation rather than added to a legacy product.

To learn more, visit https://selflessly.io/news/phil-ai-giving-assistant.

About Selflessly

Selflessly is the corporate giving platform built for growing companies — bringing employee giving, volunteering, matching, campaigns, grants, and reporting into one system, powered by Phil: a Chief Impact Officer for administrators and a Giving Assistant for employees. Based in Indianapolis, Selflessly helps companies build workplace giving programs that drive real participation.

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