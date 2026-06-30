264 nominations, 30 winners: B2B Social's Rising 30 Class of 2026 announced

B2B Social's Rising 30 Class of 2026 recognises 30 emerging leaders selected from hundreds of nominations spanning 14 industries and four continents.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost, the B2B Social company, today named the 30 recipients of B2B Social's Rising 30 Class of 2026, the second annual program recognizing emerging leaders in B2B social.Selected from 264 community nominations, this year's class spans 14 industries, four continents, and organizations ranging from early-stage startups to global enterprises. The list was determined by a panel of B2B social practitioners who evaluated nominees against a published framework covering content quality, community engagement, personal brand development, and measurable impact on their organization's social presence.The class includes Fran Riley, who leads global employee and executive advocacy programs at Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest energy companies. Her inclusion reflects a broader trend visible across this year's nominations: B2B social is expanding well beyond its roots in technology and becoming a strategic capability across energy, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and professional services.The 2026 nominations revealed how quickly the profession is evolving. While early B2B social leadership was concentrated in technology companies, this year's cohort includes practitioners from some of the world's most established industrial, financial, and professional services organizations. The breadth of representation reflects the growing role of social as a strategic business function across the wider B2B economy.A program built around craft, not cloutB2B Social's Rising 30 was founded on a straightforward premise: the people building the most thoughtful, effective social media programs in B2B are rarely the loudest voices in the room. The program opened nominations to the broader B2B social community and asked practitioners to nominate peers they had learned from, been inspired by, or watched quietly drive real results for their companies.The 2026 class was evaluated across five criteria: an actively engaged LinkedIn presence, consistently valuable or original content, meaningful participation in comment-driven conversations, a demonstrable personal brand, and a role inside a B2B organization. The final 30 were selected by a panel drawn from the program's alumni network."We launched the Rising 30 initiative to champion a critical shift: B2B social media is no longer just a tactical marketing channel. It is a sophisticated, standalone profession," said Colin Day, Chief Marketing Officer at Oktopost."Today's top practitioners are driving corporate narratives, building executive visibility, and directly influencing buying committees to deliver measurable business outcomes."The record 264 nominations received this year, spanning 14 industries across four continents, prove that B2B social has matured into a global strategic imperative. The 2026 cohort represents the trailblazers shaping the future of modern business, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate their impact."What the recognition means in practiceTravis Tyler, Senior Social Media Manager and a member of the Rising 30 Class of 2025, reflects on the impact the recognition had over the past year.“Last year, Oktopost's Rising 30 really catapulted my social media career. It gave me the credentials and community I so desperately craved as an SMM. It is still opening doors to collaborations, conversations, and job opportunities that wouldn't have been possible otherwise. This isn't just a participation trophy for social media managers to feel good about. It signals what kind of marketer I am, and I'm genuinely proud to be part of it "About the programB2B Social's Rising 30 is an annual program launched by Oktopost in 2025. Nominations are open to the broader B2B social media community. The full Class of 2026 is published at www.oktopost.com/campaign/b2b-socials-rising-30-2026/ About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and financial services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com

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