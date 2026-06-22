Cape Cod Firefighters Sharpen Critical Skills Through Mobile Roof Prop Training

Published on: June 22, 2026

Instructors from the Cape Cod Center for Public Safety Training’s Fire Program Division are conducting four days of hands-on roof operations training this week at the Mashpee Fire Department using Barnstable County’s mobile roof prop.

Bringing training directly into local communities allows firefighters to participate while remaining on duty and available to respond to emergency incidents. The roof prop provides a realistic, controlled environment where firefighters can practice essential roof ventilation and operational techniques while safely simulating conditions encountered during actual fireground operations.

The training benefits both new and experienced firefighters by providing opportunities to build, refine, and maintain critical skills in a safe setting. Through Barnstable County’s continued support and the dedication of Fire Program Division staff, both live-fire and non-live-fire training opportunities are delivered to all 19 Cape Cod fire departments.

The County’s mobile training props allow on-duty personnel, call firefighters, and volunteer members to access high-quality, hands-on instruction without traveling far from their communities, strengthening regional preparedness and firefighter safety across Cape Cod.