Public Notice - Special Meeting - Attendance Information - July 14, 2026 - 7 PM ET

PUBLIC NOTICE – MEADE COUNTY FISCAL COURT SPECIAL MEETING ATTENDANCE INFORMATION

The Meade County Fiscal Court would like to provide additional information regarding the Special Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Meade County Public Library.

Meeting Location

Meade County Public Library

996 Old Ekron Road

Brandenburg, KY 40108





Library Meeting Room (Front Left Meeting Room)

Due to fire and building safety regulations, the meeting room has a maximum occupancy capacity of 49 individuals. Seating and attendance inside the meeting room will be limited to this capacity and cannot be exceeded.

Citizens who are unable to attend in person, or who arrive after the room has reached its maximum occupancy, are encouraged to watch the meeting live through the Meade County Fiscal Court's online video streaming service.

The live stream may be accessed at:

https://www.meadeky.gov/274/Video-Archives

In addition to live meeting coverage, the Video Archives page contains recordings of previous Fiscal Court meetings and other public meetings, allowing citizens to stay informed and review past proceedings at their convenience.

The Meade County Fiscal Court appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation as the July 14, 2026 meeting is conducted at a temporary location due to ongoing work being performed in the courtroom at the Meade County Courthouse.

Questions, comments, or concerns may be directed to:

Meade County Courthouse

516 Hillcrest Drive

Brandenburg, KY 40108

Phone: (270) 422-3967



