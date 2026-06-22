Meade County Planning Commission - Work Session - Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET
MEADE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION TO HOLD WORK SESSION JUNE 23
The Meade County Planning Commission will hold a Work Session on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.
Only a Work Session will be held. No public hearings will be conducted, and no action on zoning matters will be taken during this session.
The meeting is open to the public.
For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at 270-422-4676.
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