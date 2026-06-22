Senator Caroline Menjivar Announces the 4th Annual San Fernando Valley Pride March & Festival Our Ground…

Van Nuys, CA- Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley) proudly announces the 4th Annual San Fernando Valley Pride March & Festival, Our Ground to Hold, on June 27, 2026. The event is hosted in partnership with Mayor Karen Bass, Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, and Somos Familia Valle.

Over the past three years, her priorities have focused not only on protecting LGBTQ+ Californians as former Vice Chair of the LGBTQ Caucus, but also on building momentum on funding LGBTQ+ health and behavioral services as the Chair of Budget Subcommittee #3 on Health and Human Services. Just this year, California saw the implementation of fertility coverage for 9 million Californians, including the LGBTQ+ community through SB 729 that was authored by Senator Caroline Menjivar.

The work does not stop there, we are at a decisive moment for LGBTQ+ visibility, one that calls for continued affirmations in our own backyard in the SFV to stand in solidarity of LGBTQ+ rights, dignity and humanity.

“This year’s San Fernando Valley Pride is centered on Our Ground to Hold, a message to all communities that we are choosing to stand together, louder and more visible than ever at a time when LGBTQ+ communities around us face escalating attacks on their rights. SFV Pride is meant to show our queer community that this community is fighting tooth and nail to protect them, so that simply existing is not an act that requires constant defense", said Senator Caroline Menjivar, MSW (D–San Fernando Valley). “March with me and take up space with me on June 27th, to continue to show the Valley we will hold space for one another, ready to reaffirm our commitment to collective care despite the challenges aimed to divide us.”

“Our Ground to Hold empowers our LGBTQ+ community to take space and make space by providing a critical outlet to celebrate belonging, joy and the power of resistance through existence,” said Mayor Bass. “As Mayor of Los Angeles, I will never stop building a city that welcomes everyone and protects the fundamental rights that every person is afforded. I want to thank Senator Menjivar for her continued leadership in Sacramento and here at home. The LA area is for the better because of her efforts.”

“This year’s San Fernando Valley Pride is a reminder of the strength, resilience, and unity of our community across the Valley,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “I’m committed to continuing the work to ensure LGBTQ+ residents feel safe, supported, and able to live openly. I hope everyone will join us on June 27 as we come together to uplift one another and celebrate who we are.”

“In a time of uncertainty in our communities, showing up and standing our ground in the Valley matters more than ever,” said Kevin Perez, President of Somos Familia Valle. “Through our programs, events, and year-round mutual aid efforts, we uplift our most vulnerable LGBTQ+ community members. We must stand firmly against ICE enforcement abuses and the continued dehumanization of trans people.”

Senator Menjivar will kick off San Fernando Valley Pride at 3:00 PM with a Rally at Van Nuys Blvd. and Gault St. Then, we’re going to get loud as we march down Van Nuys Blvd., showing the Valley our united front, in solidarity, holding our community spaces with our LGBTQ+ and ally neighbors. Arriving at the Van Nuys Civic Center at 14410 Sylvan St., the Pride Festival will feature a resource fair, constituent services from local elected officials, live entertainment, including world-renowned performers ……food trucks, art and healing activities, and even get a chance to dunk the Senator into a water tank!

The San Fernando Valley Pride March & Festival offers activities for the entire family, and admission is free!

Learn more and RSVP at www.SFVPride.org.

Sign up for volunteer opportunities by June 19, 2026, at www.sfvpride.org/volunteer

Event questions: Brandon Gonzalez | (818) 901-5588 or Brandon.Gonzalez@sen.ca.gov

Media contact: Teodora Reyes| (818) 901-5588 or Teodora.Reyes@sen.ca.gov

Watch recaps of past San Fernando Valley Pride events at youtube.com/@SenatorCarolineMenjivar

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Senator Caroline Menjivar represents California’s 20th Senate District, Burbank and San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles County. A Marine Corps veteran and Master of Social Welfare, she is currently Chair of the Democratic Senate Caucus, Chair of Budget Subcommittee #3 on Health and Human Services and Vice Chair of California’s Women’s Caucus.

Mayor Bass is the 43rd Mayor of Los Angeles and the first woman and second African American to be elected as the city's chief executive. From delivering the first decrease in homelessness in six years to rebuilding the Palisades in record timing, Mayor Karen Bass has led the nation’s second largest city with unprecedented urgency that has delivered results for all Angelenos.

Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath is the first millennial and currently the only renter to serve on the Board of Supervisors, bringing a much-needed perspective to Los Angeles County leadership. She authored LA County’s homelessness emergency declaration, bringing added urgency and transparency to the region’s homelessness response, and is also a longtime champion for transportation, environmental sustainability and justice, and women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.

Somos Familia Valle was founded with a vision to empower and unite the LGBTQ+ community in the San Fernando Valley. Their work mobilizes families and allies for racial, gender, and economic justice.

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