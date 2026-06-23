MEIJI AMERICA, INC. RENEWS MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH LEFT HAND AGENCY TO SCALE HELLO PANDA NATIONALLY

Photo from Hello Panda's 2026 campaign. Hello Panda Logo Left Hand Agency Logo

Independent agency to lead integrated traditional and digital campaigns designed to drive regional awareness and retail velocity across U.S. markets.

We’re excited to enter our second year partnering with Left Hand Agency following a strong 2025 campaign.” — Geoffrey Guilfoile, Director of Marketing for Meiji America Inc.

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Left Hand Agency, a media buying agency focused on CPG growth, has been selected as the media partner supporting ongoing media strategy for Meiji America Inc.’s Hello Panda brand across key U.S. markets.

A globally recognized snack brand gaining traction with U.S. consumers, Hello Panda has experienced significant growth in recent years, fueled by expanding distribution and increasing consumer awareness. As the brand continues to scale nationally, Meiji is investing in a comprehensive media approach designed to drive continued growth, reach new consumers, and deepen household penetration.

"Growth at scale doesn't happen by accident. It takes a clear-eyed strategy and the right partners to execute it,” said Left Hand Agency CEO Lauren Ridgley. “When we came to Hello Panda, we saw a brand with real product love and a loyal base, and we knew exactly what to do with it.”

Left Hand Agency will lead an integrated traditional and digital media strategy across select target markets to maximize brand awareness and drive measurable retail growth for the upcoming campaign launch in Summer 2026. The effort is designed to connect with consumers across a range of retail, physical and digital touchpoints, balancing immediate performance with long-term brand development.

“That's the work: identifying where the ceiling actually is, building the path to get there, and doing it in a way that compounds over time. What makes this partnership particularly energizing is that the Hello Panda team thinks the same way. They're sharp, collaborative, and as invested in winning as we are. That alignment is where the best work comes from."

“We’re excited to enter our second year partnering with Left Hand Agency following a strong 2025 campaign,” said Geoffrey Guilfoile, Director of Marketing for Meiji America Inc. “Their strategic mindset and agile execution have been instrumental as we expand Hello Panda’s reach and continue driving growth across the U.S. market.”

Left Hand Agency has supported media efforts for the Hello Panda brand over the past several years and brings a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape for CPG brands navigating both performance and brand investment.

About Left Hand Agency

Left Hand Agency is a media buying agency that partners with CPG brands to drive sustainable growth through integrated media strategies across retail and digital channels. The agency specializes in helping brands scale from performance-driven tactics to long-term brand building and market expansion.

About Hello Panda

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011 as the North American division of The Meiji Group, manufactures a variety of unique confectioneries and snacks in the U.S. Meiji® is best known for its fun and interactive MEIJI HELLO PANDA™, CHOCOROOMS®, and YAN YAN™ brands which are widely available in cookie aisles across the U.S.

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