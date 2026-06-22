Two Gaston County residents charged with insurance fraud

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Angel Lee McManus, 53, of 528 Faith St., Belmont, and Trenity Glen Campbell, 31, of 518 Faith St., Belmont. Both were charged with one count of insurance fraud, a felony.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse McManus and Campbell of defrauding National General Insurance Co. regarding an automobile insurance policy claim.

According to the arrest warrants. Campbell presented a false oral statement claiming ownership of a utility trailer and a lawnmower involved in a claim. McManus assisted by submitting fraudulent supporting documentation. The offenses took place between June 11, 2025, and Aug. 18, 2025.

McManus was arrested on May 29 and was given a $20,000 secured bond. Campbell was served with an arrest warrant on June 16 and is currently held in the Cleveland County Detention Center for separate charges.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.