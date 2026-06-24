Award-Winning Author Barbara Bray Launches 'Grow Your WHY' Platform for Purpose-Driven Reinvention

Barbara Bray, Award-Winning Author and Founder of Grow Your WHY. Photo Courtesy of Barbara Bray

New Coaching Platform Expands Bray’s Decades-Long Work Supporting Women, Educators, and Leaders Through Transition

People don’t stay stuck because they lack ability. They stay stuck because they lose connection to their voice, their story, and what truly matters to them.” — Barbara Bray

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowerment Coach, author, speaker, and podcast host, Barbara Bray, officially launches Grow Your WHY, a coaching and speaking platform that brings together more than three decades of work centered on reinvention, personal growth, and self-advocacy. The launch marks an evolution from Bray’s long-standing work under the Rethinking Learning brand—working across education, leadership development, and human-centered learning—and now brings her coaching, speaking, podcast, and books together on a unified platform.

Bray says, “People don’t stay stuck because they lack ability. They stay stuck because they lose connection to their voice, their story, and what truly matters to them. I help people reconnect with that so they can move forward with confidence and purpose.”

At the center of the platform is Bray’s signature Purpose Shift™ VALUES Framework, a six-step process designed to help individuals reconnect with themselves during periods of personal or professional change. The framework supports women navigating caregiving, burnout, illness, loss, or reinvention; educators reimagining their roles beyond traditional systems; and leaders facing unexpected career disruption.

She continues, “Resilience isn’t about bouncing back. It’s about growing forward with intention and becoming more aligned with who you truly are. Unlike traditional coaching models focused primarily on goals and performance, Grow Your WHY helps individuals uncover the values, experiences, and personal stories that guide meaningful change.”

Many clients come to Bray during periods of personal transition. Her coaching process combines reflection, storytelling, and practical, intentional decision-making designed to help clients regain momentum and move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Bray is known for what she calls “listening to the story behind the story,” helping clients better understand the experiences that shape their next chapter.

“Barbara is skilled at honoring big dreams while anchoring them in practical, achievable steps,” says Kim Zajac, Architect of Access. “She helped me uncover my why, identify what truly drives me, and take meaningful action.”

Bray is also the author of multiple books, including “Grow Your Why: One Story at a Time,” recognized as a Best Book Award finalist in nonfiction narrative, and “Define Your WHY: Own Your Story So You Can Live and Learn on Purpose.”

Legendary heavyweight boxer George Foreman shared his story in Bray's book, Define Your WHY. They first met when George was at Job Corps, where her father mentored him during his early boxing years. For decades, George supported Bray's work—promoting the book through a signed boxing glove giveaway and encouraging her throughout her entrepreneurial journey.

Through the “Grow Your WHY Podcast,” formerly “Rethinking Learning,” Bray has hosted more than 180 conversations with leading educators, authors, and thought leaders exploring identity, resilience, and purpose. Bray’s perspective is also informed by lived experience. As a cancer survivor, she has spoken openly about navigating years of dismissed health concerns before ultimately being diagnosed with lung cancer, an experience that strengthened her belief in self-advocacy and trusting one’s instincts.

Learn more about Grow Your WHY at https://barbarabray.net.

About Grow Your WHY

Grow Your WHY is a coaching and speaking platform founded in 2026 by Barbara Bray, an award-winning author, Empowerment Coach, and international speaker with more than three decades of experience in education, leadership development, and human-centered learning. Through her Rethinking Learning platform, a division of Computer Strategies, LLC, founded in 2009, Bray built an international presence through keynote speaking, consulting, and podcast conversations focused on personal agency and transformation. Based in Oakland, California, the platform supports women, educators, and leaders navigating personal and professional transition through coaching, storytelling, and Bray’s signature Purpose Shift™ VALUES Framework. Bray is also the host of the “Grow Your WHY Podcast” and the author of multiple books focused on personal agency, reinvention, and purposeful growth. Several of her national speaking engagements include SXSW EDU (South By Southwest EDU), ISTE (International Society of Technology in Education), FETC (Future of Education Technology Conference), and several international in-person and online presentations include New Zealand, Indonesia, and Argentina.

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