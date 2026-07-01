BUILT DIFFERENTLY: DELKIN DEVICES INTRODUCES THE USA-ASSEMBLED VALOR PRO™ CFexpress™ 4.0 TYPE B PRODUCT LINE

DCBVP1T Designed, assembled, and extensively validated in the USA

Designed, assembled, and tested in Delkin’s California facility to world-class workmanship standards, the new VPG800-certified Valor PRO™.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delkin Devices today announced the Valor PRO™ CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B memory card line, designed, assembled, and extensively validated at Delkin’s facility in Poway, California. Drawing on more than 40 years of U.S. manufacturing of high-reliability industrial storage, every Valor PRO™ is built to IPC Class 3 workmanship standards and engineered for dependable performance when data loss is simply not an option. Exceeding the IPC Class 2 workmanship standards commonly used for commercial electronics, Valor PRO™ is manufactured to IPC Class 3 requirements—the industry's highest workmanship classification—providing an added level of quality and reliability for professional photographers, filmmakers, and content creators.Valor PRO™ works in all CFexpress™ Type B cameras, including systems from Blackmagic Design, Canon, DJI, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and RED— allowing professionals to standardize on a single trusted media platform across every production. Each card is individually serialized and reinforced with an industrial underfill process that bonds memory components to the circuit board, protecting against the drops, shock, and vibration of professional use.Every Valor PRO™ delivers:• IPC Class 3 workmanship — the highest level of electronic assembly standards, trusted in aerospace, medical, and mission-critical applications• Works in all CFexpress™ Type B cameras• Official VPG800 certification — guaranteed minimum sustained write speed of 800 MB/s for cinema and broadcast video• Up to 3700 MB/s read, 2800 MB/s write, and 1840 MB/s sustained write• 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee (a replacement ships before the original is returned, shipping costs covered by Delkin, both ways), Limited Lifetime Warranty, free image and video recovery, and U.S. / UK - based technical supportAVAILABILITYDelkin’s 1TB Valor PRO™ CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B memory card is available beginning July 1, 2026, for $589.99 in the United States through B&H and select Promaster camera store members , and for £529 in the United Kingdom through WEX Photo Video Learn more about the Valor PRO™ CFexpress™ at: https://www.delkindevices.com/valor-pro-cfexpress-type-b-memory-cards/ For more information on IPC (Institute of Printed Circuits), visit www.electronics.org

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