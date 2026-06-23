Preethi Saravanakumar Releases New Children’s Picture Book "The Work of Art on the Wall"

"The Work of Art on the Wall" by Preethi Saravanakumar Preethi Saravanakumar, author of "The Work of Art on the Wall"

A warm, magical story for ages 3–8 explores gratitude, contentment and the quiet longing many children feel even when they seem to have everything

Many children struggle with wanting what they don’t have; it can be hard for them to recognize what is already around them that brings happiness.” — Preethi Saravanakumar

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Preethi Saravanakumar announces the June 23, 2026, release of "The Work of Art on the Wall," a magical children’s picture book about a boy who discovers that happiness may be closer to home than he thinks.Written for children ages three to eight, "The Work of Art on the Wall" follows Gary, a boy who appears to have everything a child could want. Still, he feels as if something is missing. When the painting on his bedroom wall suddenly comes to life, Gary steps into a world of chirping birds, laughing children and endless wonder. What he finds there leads him to a gentle but lasting realization about gratitude, contentment and the magic already present in his own life.“I wanted to write a story that honors the way children can feel both loved and lonely at the same time,” said Saravanakumar. “Gary’s journey is magical, but the emotion behind it is very real. Many children struggle with wanting what they don’t have; it can be hard for them to recognize what is already around them that brings happiness.”The book offers a timely entry point for conversations about only children, sibling envy, big feelings and the pressure children can feel to want more. As families navigate a culture shaped by constant stimulation, comparison and consumption, Gary’s story introduces gratitude and mindfulness in an imaginative rather than instructional way.Instead of presenting a direct lesson, Saravanakumar uses magical realism to let young readers experience Gary’s discovery alongside him. The living painting becomes a doorway into the kind of emotional understanding that can be difficult to explain outright to young children.“Children do not always need a lecture; sometimes they need a story that lets them feel the lesson for themselves,” Saravanakumar said. “I hope this book gives parents, teachers and caregivers a gentle way to talk about wanting, wishing, loneliness and the joy of noticing the present moment.”"The Work of Art on the Wall" may appeal to families, educators, school counselors and caregivers looking for picture books that support social-emotional learning while still offering warmth, imagination and visual wonder. Its themes of contentment and gratitude make it especially relevant for children who are learning to identify big feelings, appreciate what they have and understand that happiness is not always found somewhere else.For the book’s watercolor-and-ink illustrations, Saravanakumar turned to Julia Duclos, an Italo-Brazilian artist who has illustrated several of Saravanakumar’s books in the past.“I just love Julia’s work,” Saravanakumar said. “In this one, she captures so perfectly the magical lens through which children view the world. The colors she uses are so sumptuous, and her artwork has a wonderful sense of play. I couldn’t ask for a better illustrator for this story.”Saravanakumar is a software developer by profession and a poet at heart. She has written hundreds of poems and has published more than a dozen books, including poetry collections, children’s picture books, nonfiction and a science fiction novella. Her work has appeared on her blog, in magazines and anthologies, and across social media.Her debut poetry collection was published in 2011. Her book "Scribblings of My Soul" has earned three literary awards, while "Pearls of My Mind" has received two. Her most recent children’s picture book, "Walking with the Sun," was honored with a Literary Titan Silver Award."The Work of Art on the Wall" is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble ABOUT THE AUTHORPreethi Saravanakumar is a software developer, poet and author of more than a dozen books spanning poetry, children’s literature, nonfiction and science fiction. Her award-winning works include "Scribblings of My Soul" and "Pearls of My Mind," and several of her books are archived in the Library of Michigan’s Local Authors Heritage Room and public libraries across the United States. Her next poetry chapbook, "All That Fumes Is Gold," will be released soon. For more information, please visit the author’s website

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