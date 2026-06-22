Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.

In 2025, DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement fielded an estimated 101,169 calls, resulting in Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responding to more than 35,575 complaints and working on cases that resulted in 15,673 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the illegal pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.

“DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators enforce New York’s Environmental Conservation Law to ensure the protection of public safety and our vast natural resources, including air, water, wildlife, and New York’s one-of-a-kind outdoor spaces,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “This highly specialized and rewarding work is instrumental to upholding our stringent laws and making the great outdoors safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Driver Charged in Decoy Detail – Oswego County

On the morning of May 10, ECOs Brown, Dorrett, Heckler, and Hilton utilized a robotic turkey decoy for a detail focused on illegal road hunting in Williamstown. Before long, ECOs observed a vehicle driving down the roadway slowly before turning around and coming to a stop near the location of the decoy. The driver discharged a shotgun from the vehicle which was stopped in the middle of the roadway and then sped off when two ECOs emerged from the tree line and announced their presence. Fortunately, two other ECOs positioned nearby in their vehicles intercepted the illegal hunter. The subject admitted to shooting at what he believed to be a real bird. Additionally, the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to possess a firearm. The subject was charged with possessing a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, discharging from a highway, failure to comply with an ECO, illegal take of a turkey, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm. The case is pending in Williamstown Court.

Solid Waste Detail – New York County

On May 12, ECO Maynard issued six tickets for various solid waste and vehicle and traffic law violations during a multi-agency enforcement detail focused on privately or company-owned commercial vehicles and solid waste in New York County. The detail was conducted in coordination with the New York City Business Integrity Commission and featured offenses including improperly contained waste and transporting waste without a Waste Transporter Registration form as required. Among the most notable violations were leaking fluid from a garbage truck and an unpermitted truck transporting construction/demolition debris.

Leaking garbage truck in New York County

Unpermitted truck carrying construction and demolition debris in New York County

Hunting and Trapping Offenses Uncovered – Sullivan County

On May 15, ECOs Boettcher and Boyes received a complaint about a large bird of prey that appeared to be stuck in a fence at a residence in the Town of Fallsburg. Officer Boyes responded to the address and observed the bird stuck in a suspended foothold trap secured to a fence post. No one was home at the time, and the bird was not easily accessible, so ECO Boettcher followed up with a visit to the same address the next day. Once at the location, Officer Boettcher conducted interviews and observed numerous violations on the property, including a deceased grey squirrel, a protected small game species in New York. One subject at the residence received numerous tickets for several hunting and trapping violations.

Going the “Extra Mile” – Madison County

On May 17, ECO Scalisi received the “Extra Mile” award at the 2026 New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. The banquet, held in Canastota, recognized Officer Scalisi for her continued efforts to guide and support a new generation of ethical stewards of New York’s natural resources. More specifically, ECO Scalisi was acknowledged for regularly attending activities involving youth groups, acting as a mentor for youth hunters, and helping to organize events focused on introducing women to outdoor activities. Congratulations to ECO Scalisi on receiving this honor.

ECO Scalisi pictured here with her family as she receives the “Extra Mile” award at the Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame Banquet in Madison County

Shoreline Cleanup – Bronx

On May 27, ECOs Bayne and Toomey joined members of NYC H20 and the Young Men’s Initiative (NYC Department of Youth and Community Development) for a shoreline cleanup of Rodman’s Neck in Pelham Bay Park in the Bronx. Officers explained to members of the Young Men’s Initiative the role ECOs play in safeguarding New York’s public and natural resources and some of their various daily job duties. NYC H20 estimated a total of 500 pounds of debris and garbage were collected and removed from Rodman’s Neck during the group cleanup.

ECOs join members of NYC H20 and Young Men’s Initiative for the cleanup of Pelham Park in the Bronx

Girl Scout Getaway – Warren County

On May 30, ECO Nicols and DEC Fisheries employees participated in a fishing event at Hidden Lake Camp in Lake Luzerne for the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York. More than 100 Girl Scouts attended the weekend camp which consisted of a variety of outdoor activities including swimming, campfires, and making s’mores. Many of the girls said the fishing clinic was their favorite part of the weekend.

ECO Nicols attends a fishing clinic at Hidden Lake Camp in Lake Luzerne for Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York

Girl Scout of Northeastern New York Gwendolyn with the biggest catch of the day during fishing event at Hidden Lake Camp in Lake Luzerne

Jones Beach Drone Show – Long Island

On May 25, ECOs Anderson, Dickson, Francis, and Perkins attended the Jones Beach Memorial Day Drone Show in Wantagh to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America. The event featured 1,000 drones flying 400 feet in the air to create various formations honoring our nation’s fallen heroes. The show lasted approximately 20 minutes and lit up the night sky, commemorating “America 250” and the unofficial start of summer. The traditional Memorial Day Bethpage Air Show that usually takes place at Jones Beach that weekend was postponed for the special occasion and is rescheduled for the Fourth of July weekend. ECOs provided security for the event alongside New York State Police to help protect public safety.

Left to right: ECOs Francis, Anderson, Perkins, and Dickson attend 2026 Jones Beach Memorial Day Drone Show on Long Island

Drone formation to celebrate “America 250” at Jones Beach Memorial Day Drone Show on Long Island

Unlawful Harvest – Oneida County

On May 26, ECO Hull responded to a business in the Town of Vienna for a report of a subject hunting geese out of season. Officer Hull interviewed employees and determined one of the members had harvested two adult Canada Geese and seven other juvenile geese at different times with a 12-guage shotgun. The subject received tickets for the illegal take of wildlife, hunting waterfowl out of season, taking over the limit of waterfowl, using shotgun shells not permissible for waterfowl, and failure to possess a federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number which is required in New York to harvest migratory birds. Hunting season for Canada Geese in Oneida County typically features an early resident season from September 1 – 25, followed by the regular waterfowl seasons usually occurring during October and November. All tickets are returnable to Vienna Town Court.

Fishing Compliance Checks – Statewide

An angler caught in the act, filleting his illegal catch, and a large group ticketed for reeling in oversized striped bass are just some of the cases ECOs encountered in recent weeks during statewide fishing compliance checks:

ECO Falkengren recently ticketed a pair of anglers for possessing striped bass outside the allowable size limit of 23-28 inches. The first subject, located in Stony Point, Rockland County, admitted to the offense after an interview. The second subject, located in the Town of Highlands, Orange County, was actively filleting a 36-inch striped bass when Officer Falkengren arrived at their residence to conduct an interview. The ECO confiscated the fish as evidence.

On May 2, ECOs Radomski and Rappold checked a group of anglers while patrolling popular fishing locations along the Hudson River in southern Dutchess County and discovered a plastic bag belonging to the group that contained a striped bass measuring 35 inches, exceeding the allowable slot size limit of 23-28 inches. The Officers confiscated the fish and issued multiple tickets to the group, returnable to the Town of Fishkill Court.

On May 4, ECOs Broughton and Maynard ticketed an angler below the Bay Ridge Promenade walking path in Brooklyn for catching and keeping a fluke (summer flounder) shorter than the allowable slot size. The angler denied catching anything until the Officers discovered a 16.5-inch fluke in a bag hidden between rocks. Fluke must be a minimum of 19 inches to keep. ECO Maynard released the fish back into the water and it swam off. Fluke season in New York runs from May 4 – August 1.

On May 15, ECOs Barbera and Noble issued 20 tickets to a group of anglers fishing off a secluded beach on Staten Island for keeping stiped bass outside the allowable slot size in the New York Bight Region of 28 to 31 inches. The group possessed 14 fish ranging from 41 to 26.5 inches. Charges included taking oversized/undersized striped bass, taking over the limit of striped bass, and failing to possess a valid marine registry. Each angler with a valid New York State marine registry is allowed to keep one striped bass per day from April 15 to December 15. New York State Police assisted in this case.

On June 5, ECO Jankowski ticketed an angler in the Town of Livonia, Livingston County, for unlawfully netting and snagging Northern pike in Conesus Creek. Officer Jankowski observed the angler, carrying a net in one hand and a fishing pole in the other, herd fish into confined areas, unlawfully snag them, and place them into a garbage bag nearby. The subject took a total of six Northern pike, one more than the catch limit of five in New York State. The subject received multiple tickets for recreational fishing violations including taking fish by means other than angling and taking pike more than the daily limit, returnable to the Town of Livonia Court. The fish were confiscated as evidence.

Unlawfully possessed striped bass discovered in the Town of Highlands, Orange County

ECO Rappold with illegally possessed striped bass in Dutchess County

Short fluke caught illegally in Brooklyn

Illegally caught striped bass discovered during patrol on Staten Island

ECO Jankowski with unlawfully caught Northern pike in Livingston County

To contact an ECO to report an environmental crime or incident, call 1-844-DEC-ECOS for 24-hour dispatch.