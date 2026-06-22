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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Detouring I-70 West & I-81 North@I-70/I-81 Interchange, Washington County.

I-70 sign

I-70 sign

(June 18, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will temporarily close and detour I-70 westbound and I-81 northbound at the I-70/I-81 interchange in Washington County next week in order to replace existing overhead signs at the interchange.

The work, which is scheduled to be performed June 22 through June 25, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. June 26, weather permitting.

Drivers on I-81 northbound needing access to I-70 westbound Exit 4 will be detoured to Exit 5B (Halfway Boulevard), follow the signs to I-70 and I-81. From the ramp traffic will be able to exit onto I-70 westbound at Exit 4 (Hancock).

Drivers on I-70 westbound needing to access I-81 via the C/D lane to I-81 northbound and southbound from I-70 westbound at Exit 26 will be closed. Drivers needing to access I-81 north/south will be guided to continue onto I-70 westbound at Exit 24 (MD 63 Williamsport/Huyetts), then back onto I-70 eastbound to Exit 26 to I-81 northbound or southbound.

Contractor Triton Construction, Inc. from St. Albans, WV will perform the work. Motorists should plan extra travel time. Mainline traffic will not be impacted. Motorists will be guided by post mounted signs, channelizing devices and message boards.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety . Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov .


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Detouring I-70 West & I-81 North@I-70/I-81 Interchange, Washington County.

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