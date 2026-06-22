TRAFFIC ALERT* Concrete Deck Repairs on MD 231 Bridge in Southern Maryland.

(June 18, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform concrete bridge deck (riding surface) repairs on the MD 231 bridge over the Patuxent River at the Calvert / Charles County line starting 9 a.m. Monday June 22.

This weekday work, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be completed by mid-July, weather permitting. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone, and travelers should plan for additional travel time. Contractor Allied Contractors Inc. of Baltimore will perform the concrete deck repairs.

Customers who have questions may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​. Motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists must move over or slow down while driving through work zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.