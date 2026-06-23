Secretariat Launches Technology Disputes & Advisory Practice, Adds Industry Veterans Greg Crouse and Carol Kaiser

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New offering bridges the gap between technology expectations and performance, helping clients manage disputes, remediation efforts, and emerging technologies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secretariat, the leading expert and advisory firm addressing complex, global disputes and forensic challenges, today announced the launch of its Technology Disputes & Advisory practice with the addition of Greg Crouse and Carol Kaiser as Managing Directors. As organizations rapidly deploy advanced technologies and services, Secretariat’s new Technology Disputes & Advisory team is positioned to address the widening gap between implementation, performance expectations, and the protection of intellectual property assets and what is experienced in real-world situations. This gap is increasingly driving litigation, arbitration, and regulatory scrutiny, with remediation efforts and disputes often carrying significant financial, operational, and reputational consequences.The practice is led by industry veterans Greg Crouse and Carol Kaiser, who bring complementary expertise across technology disputes, investigations, complex systems delivery, and intellectual property matters. Under their leadership, the growing team will support clients across a broad range of matters, from failures related to software implementations and IT outsourcing agreements to disputes involving intellectual property assets, including patents, copyrights, and trade secrets matters. Additionally, they will provide fit-for-purpose assessments, solution readiness evaluations, pre- and post-acquisition technology reviews, and assessments of emerging artificial intelligence solutions and challenges such as “AI washing.”Managing Director Don Harvey comments: “Our new Technology Disputes & Advisory practice is an exciting addition that provides clients with world-class expertise in an increasingly complex and high-stakes area. As organizations invest in areas like AI and face challenges protecting their IP assets, the risks of underperformance and disputes are only growing. This expansion is a natural complement to our expertise in commercial damages, IP, and forensic investigations, and reinforces our commitment to delivering independent, technically rigorous services and insights.”Greg Crouse, Managing Director, commented: “Having worked across complex technology implementations and understanding how novel IP concepts must be protected to deliver value, I’ve seen firsthand how critical it is to bridge the gap between technical complexity and practical resolution. Our approach and the team we are building at Secretariat combine real-world delivery experience with rigorous analysis, enabling clients to navigate high-stakes disputes with clarity and confidence.”Carol Kaiser, Managing Director, continued: “Organizations need clear, independent insight when systems underperform or fail, especially in complex software implementations, including advancements in AI solutions, where issues can escalate quickly if not addressed early. We help clients understand what went wrong in order to resolve issues effectively, and negotiate and remediate problems before they become entrenched.”The launch of the Technology Disputes & Advisory practice reflects Secretariat’s continued investment in areas where technical complexity intersects with legal and regulatory risk. The practice will work closely with the firm’s multidisciplinary experts across engineering, data analytics, and sector-specialist teams. By combining practical implementation experience with independent analytical expertise, Secretariat is well-positioned to support clients in resolving disputes, reducing risk, and optimizing the design, development, and integration of future technology programs.About SecretariatSecretariat is a global expert and advisory firm trusted in critical legal, risk, and regulatory matters around the world. With more than 700 professionals in the world’s key financial and arbitration centers, we have diverse expertise helping clients navigate high-stakes, complex business and legal challenges, including disputes; delay and quantum analysis; international arbitration and litigation; economic damages; engineering; valuations; forensic accounting; investigations; and economic analysis, analytics, and strategy. Learn more about our people and capabilities at www.secretariat-intl.com

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