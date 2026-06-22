Travel Advisory: Route 2/I-95 Ramp Changes Planned for June 26 as Part of Missing Move Project

On Friday night, June 26 at 9 p.m., as part of its ongoing 'Missing Move' project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is making changes in how traffic on Route 2 (Quaker Lane) gets onto I-95 South, just north of Division Street on the Warwick/West Warwick line. RIDOT rebuilt an existing ramp – one that was used only by Route 2 southbound traffic – to accommodate both directions of Route 2 traffic seeking to get onto I-95 South.

With this change, RIDOT will permanently close the current on-ramp from Route 2 North to I-95 South. Removing this ramp will improve safety on I-95 South, eliminating a short merge with the old on-ramp and the existing Exit 24A spaced so close together. This change will also provide more space for merging traffic when RIDOT opens a new ramp from Route 4 North to I-95 South by summer 2027.

To make this change, RIDOT will temporarily close Exit 24A off I-95 South for paving, from 9 p.m. on Friday night, June 26 through 5 a.m. Saturday morning, June 27. Also during this time, there will be alternating lane closures on Quaker Lane in the vicinity of I-95 to open the revised signalized intersection and close the old on-ramp.

This 'Missing Move' was never built when Route 4 was constructed in the 1960s. It will build new ramps to create direct highway connections between I-95 North and Route 4 South, and Route 4 North and I-95 South.

The $144 million project also includes numerous improvements at and near the Quonset Business Park, the state's largest industrial park in North Kingstown. That work began earlier this year and includes three ramps on Route 403 and a roundabout at Compass Circle to provide connectivity to all parts of the Business Park.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather. Final completion of the entire project is expected in fall 2027.