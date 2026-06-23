Ohio Academy of Science has been awarded Central Ohio STEM Grant from Battelle

The Ohio Academy of Science

Research-to-Careers: Interactive Career Experiences for Students

The Ohio Academy of Science is grateful for the opportunity to further develop and strengthen career-connected learning into existing programs” — Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) has been awarded a $73,000 Central Ohio STEM Grant from Battelle to support Research-to-Careers: Interactive Career Experiences for Students, a pilot connecting student STEM research to high-demand careers in Central Ohio. This funding will impact more than 200 students in Central Ohio.The Research-to-Careers pilot embeds a career-connected learning layer into existing programs through interactive experiences developed with regional employers. Students will engage independently in immersive virtual industry experiences and map career skills and reflections aligned to Ohio Means Jobs Readiness Seal competencies.Launching Fall 2026 with Dublin City Schools, Horizon Science Academy, and Bloom-Carroll High School with support from ESCCO and industry partners Nestlé, Ohio Life Sciences, CAS, Partners Environmental, and Educationprojects.org, this pilot will create a scalable model by Summer 2027 to spread across OAS’s statewide network, strengthening Ohio’s STEM talent pipeline.Grants totaling $968,000 have been given to 16 recipients for the 2026 awards. This year’s funding will bring STEM to life for more than 14,000 young people from across Central Ohio. The Central Ohio STEM Grants push Battelle's cumulative giving through this program to more than $8.8 million since its launch in 2013."These programs put real tools in the hands of students that build STEM skills," said Wes Hall, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at Battelle. "By funding local organizations, we can meet kids where they are and foster connections to future careers." The Ohio Academy of Science is grateful for the opportunity to further develop and strengthen career-connected learning into existing programs”, said Michael Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science. Woytek went on to add, “developing career-connections centered around skills, competencies, and personal interests will provide a greater sense of purpose for pursuing post-secondary education.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.