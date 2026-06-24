RigER PRO 2.0 Turns Field Tickets Into Same-Day Invoices With QuickBooks Online Sync

RigER PRO 2.0 Turns Field Tickets Into Same-Day Invoices

Major upgrade adds consumables tracking to every ticket, unveiled by RigER COO Gleb Kobets at Oil Sands Canada 2026 in Calgary

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RigER Inc. today announced RigER PRO 2.0, a major upgrade to its mobile-first field ticketing platform for small and mid-sized oilfield service (OFS) companies. The release adds native QuickBooks Online integration and full consumables tracking on every ticket, giving crews a single digital record that runs from the wellsite to the invoice. RigER PRO 2.0 is available now at www.riger.pro and deploys in under 30 minutes with no IT project.

RigER Chief Operating Officer Gleb Kobets presented RigER PRO 2.0 at Oil Sands Canada 2026 in Calgary, Alberta on June 24, introducing the release to operators and service companies across the Western Canadian market.

What's New in RigER PRO 2.0

– QuickBooks Online integration. Approved tickets flow directly into QuickBooks Online with clean, consistent data, eliminating manual export and re-keying. Revenue, costs, and customer balances stay reconciled, and month-end close is faster.

– Consumables on the ticket. Field crews now record materials and consumables used on each ticket alongside labor and equipment. Every line carries through to invoicing and job costing, so nothing billable is missed and margin is visible per job.

– Smart invoicing. Labor, equipment, and materials pull straight from the closed ticket. Generate one invoice per job, or batch multiple tickets into a single invoice per customer or project.

– Parts and job costing. Track parts and safety stock, transfers, and purchases, and cost every job to report true profitability.

Carried Forward From RigER PRO 1.0

– Mobile field tickets created on any phone, online or offline, capturing services performed, time, photos, customer digital signatures, GPS logs, and timestamps.

– Offline-first architecture designed for remote locations, with work that syncs automatically when connectivity returns.

– Real-time job visibility, fast mobile approvals, dispatching, job chat, and role-based permissions across field and office teams.

“RigER PRO 2.0 is the next step in our product development,” said Michael Maltsev, CEO of RigER, from the company’s Austin, Texas headquarters. “We set out to give small oilfield crews the same operational discipline we spent 13 years building into our enterprise platform, without the overhead of heavy implementations or dedicated IT. We are glad to see a growing client base adopting this new product, and this release gives those teams a cleaner path from the field straight into their accounting.”

“Bringing RigER PRO 2.0 to Oil Sands Canada put it in front of the exact companies it was built for,” said Gleb Kobets, COO of RigER. “QuickBooks Online sync and consumables on the ticket were the two capabilities service companies asked us for most. Now a crew can capture every billable item in the field and have it land in their books the same day.”

Availability

RigER PRO 2.0 is available now. To learn more and request a demo, visit www.riger.pro. For enterprise deployments, partnerships, and custom implementations, visit www.riger.us or contact RigER at dm@riger.us.

About RigER Inc.

Founded in 2012, RigER Inc. provides oilfield operations management software for energy service and equipment rental companies. RigER connects field and office teams across job scheduling, dispatch, mobile field ticketing, and invoicing. Integrations with major accounting systems and ERPs support adoption within existing business workflows.

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