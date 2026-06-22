Wilson & Company and The CARE Project Team Up to Support Local Breast Cancer Patients

The CARE Project, survivors, and Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects celebrate their $2,000 donation to support women and men battling breast cancer in the IE. Diana Jaurigue, Christina Villanueva, Gina Fitzsimmons and Elsa Napole.) "Wilson & Company has stepped up by putting its values into action," said Carrie Madrid, founder and president of The CARE Project, Inc. Giving back is not separate from our work. It is a reflection of who we are as a firm and our commitment to making a lasting, positive impact where our people live and work.” James Brady, PE, President and CEO at Wilson & Company.

This partnership supports fundraising efforts and inspires local San Bernardino businesses to give back to their communities.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects has launched a corporate fundraising campaign in partnership with The CARE Project, Inc., kicking off the initiative with an initial $2,000 corporate donation.The campaign is open to Wilson & Company employees to drive additional community support. This collaborative effort is part of the firm's annual "Higher Giving" initiative, which pairs regional offices with local nonprofits that reflect the passions of their workforce.The partnership aims to raise vital funds while inspiring other local businesses in the Inland Empire area to implement similar community-driven philanthropic programs.Expanding Employee Awareness and EducationA key focus of the partnership is raising awareness about breast cancer support resources among local professionals. To deepen this connection, The CARE Project will host an upcoming educational "Lunch and Learn" presentation directly at the Wilson & Company facility. This session will educate employees about the challenges cancer patients face and explain how corporate giving directly impacts local families.“We believe our responsibility extends beyond the projects we deliver. Through our partnership with The CARE Project and our Higher Giving program, we are investing in the well-being of the communities we serve. Giving back is not separate from our work. It is a reflection of who we are as a firm and our commitment to making a lasting, positive impact where our people live and work.” James Brady, PE, President and CEO at Wilson & Company."Wilson & Company has stepped up by putting their values into action," said Carrie Madrid , founder and president of The CARE Project, Inc. "Their $2,000 corporate gift and active employee campaign ensure that our message reaches a brand-new audience of working professionals. We hope this partnership serves as a blueprint for other local businesses to invest in grassroots community care."How to Support the CampaignCommunity members and local businesses looking to join Wilson & Company in supporting breast cancer patients can view live progress, read program updates, and make a direct contribution through the official Higher Giving Wilson Campaign Page: What the CARE Projects Does The CARE Project, Inc. provides a range of essential services to breast cancer survivors, including:• Financial support for treatment co-pays, rent, utilities, groceries and transportation.• Emotional support through peer mentoring and the Survivor Social Club.• Lymphedema care via a partnership with LymphaDivas, providing compression sleeves, gauntlets and gloves to survivors at no cost.For more info on The CARE Project, contact Carrie Madrid, Founder and President, at CMadrid@TheCareProjectInc.org, TheCareProjectInc.org, or (951) 742-7405.About Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects:Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects is a multidisciplinary engineering, architecture, planning, environmental, survey & mapping, and construction administration and observation firm founded in 1932. Driven by its philosophy of "Higher Relationships," the company focuses on building strong community ties, delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions, and giving back through regional philanthropic initiatives like Higher Giving.About The CARE Project Inc.The CARE Project, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing financial and emotional support to male and female breast cancer patients. Through direct grants, mentorship programs, and end-of-life advocacy, the organization lives by its motto: "Never Stop Caring." For more info on The CARE Project, contact Carrie Madrid, Founder and President, at CMadrid@TheCareProjectInc.org, TheCareProjectInc.org, or (951) 742-7405.

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