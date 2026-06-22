Michigan Civil Rights Commission Announces Upcoming Public Meeting in Petoskey

For Immediate Release

Lansing, MI – The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will convene its upcoming quarterly public meeting to engage community members and stakeholders in ongoing efforts to advance civil rights across Michigan.

The meeting will also provide updates on current work within the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, which is the operational arm of the Commission.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Format: Hybrid

Location: Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Community Engagement Room, 800 Bay Harbor Drive, Petoskey, MI 49770

Community members are encouraged to attend and there are two opportunities for public comment for those participating in person. The Zoom link for the meeting will be posted on the Commission Schedule page prior to the start of the meeting.

Remote ASL interpretation services will be available. Other in-person accessibility accommodations may be provided via request to MDCR-INFO@michigan.gov by July 20, 2026.

For more information, please contact Katie Adrianse, MDCR Communications Manager, at adriansek@michigan.gov.

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The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination. The Commission is charged with investigating alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race (including hair texture and protective hairstyles), color, national origin, genetic information, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, marital status, familial status, height, weight, arrest record, disability, and source of income in housing cases. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights serves as the operational arm of the Commission. Find more information on the Michigan Department of Civil Rights at michigan.gov/mdcr.