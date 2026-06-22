House Republicans Threaten ActBlue with Contempt, Reject Baseless Privilege Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI), and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a

letter

to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones threatening to hold ActBlue in contempt of Congress for its inadequate compliance with the Committees' subpoenas.

For more than a year, the Committees have conducted oversight regarding ActBlue's fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention, which may allow foreign nationals and bad actors to make large-scale fraudulent donations on Democrats' top fundraising platform. ActBlue continues to obstruct this inquiry by making expansive assertions of attorney-client privilege in an attempt to improperly shield documents that are responsive to the Committees' subpoenas and essential to its oversight.

On July 22, 2025, following ActBlue's suspension of voluntary cooperation with the Committees' oversight, the Committees issued subpoenas for all documents and communications referring or relating to misconduct at ActBlue, whistleblower retaliation, and mass departures on ActBlue's legal team. After the Committees raised concerns that ActBlue's response to the subpoena was insufficient, ActBlue represented on October 27, 2025, that it had produced "all non-privileged documents with responsive, relevant information."

However, on April 2, 2026, the New York Timesreported on ActBlue's alleged acceptance of foreign donations and Ms. Wallace-Jones's misstatements to Congress and quoted from documents that ActBlue did not produce to the Committees. The documents, which included former Interim General Counsel Aaron Ting's resignation letter and an internal message in which former Legal Counsel Zain Ahmad alleged that he was retaliated against for blowing the whistle on internal misconduct at ActBlue, are clearly responsive to the Committees' subpoenas and unprotected by any reasonable assertion of the attorney-client privilege.

These documents reportedly contain evidence that ActBlue accepted foreign donations, misled Congress, and then retaliated against an employee who spoke up about it. ActBlue appears to be withholding these documents from the Committees in an attempt to cover up the scope and duration of its misconduct. For that reason, the Committees wrote to ActBlue on April 14, 2026, demanding full compliance with its subpoenas. On June 5, ActBlue belatedly produced a log of responsive materials that it deemed privileged, but refused to produce Mr. Ting's resignation letter or Mr. Ahmad's message.

Instead, ActBlue claimed attorney-client privilege over the entirety of these and 420 other documents. The Committees have repeatedly requested a detailed explanation of ActBlue's privilege claim with respect to Mr. Ting's resignation letter and Mr. Ahmad's message, but have not received an answer beyond an unsubstantiated claim that the documents contain legal advice. These actions have impeded the Committees' ability to develop legislation to protect American elections against fraudulent political contributions and foreign interference.

Read the letter to Regina Wallace-Jones here.

