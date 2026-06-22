Free coffee for safety: CDOT partners with Table Public House to reward helmet-wearing bicyclists

Statewide — On Saturday, June 20, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Table Public House, a farm-to-table restaurant located on the cyclist-favorite South Platte Trail, teamed up to provide helmet-wearing bicyclists with coffee and safety tips for all road users. This event was aimed to encourage helmet use, which can reduce serious head injuries by 60% in the event of a crash, and bring awareness to Colorado’s bicycle safety laws.

Between 2020 and 2025, there were 98 fatal bicycle crashes in Colorado — 54% of these fatalities involved riders without helmets. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s crash record data, bicyclist crashes resulting in serious bodily injuries have skyrocketed from 147 in 2021 to 231 in 2025.

“Colorado’s multimodal transportation system is successful when each roadway user does their part,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Roadway safety is everyone’s responsibility — a simple choice like buckling a helmet or giving a cyclist extra space can save a life. We want everyone to enjoy our beautiful trails and roads, but more importantly, we want them to make it home safely at the end of the day.”

Sign reading, "Helmet Up for a Pick-Me-Up." Enjoy a free or discounted drink when you wear your helmet to Table Public House, June 20, 9 a.m. to noon. The sign is placed next to a bike trail with a bicyclist in the background.

“Our location allows us to see firsthand how central biking is to the Denver lifestyle, and we’re proud to support the cycling community,” said Craig Broek, owner of Table Public House and Director of the nonprofit The Table Urban Farm. “The Table encourages safe driving and riding practices for all of our patrons, so if we can help reward smart safety habits and get people talking about helmet safety, we consider that a win for our community.”

Due to extended daylight hours and breaks from school, there are typically more cyclists on Colorado roadways during the summer months. CDOT shares the following motorist and cyclist safety reminders to share with all roadway users during Colorado Bike Month:

Share the Road - Safety Reminders for Drivers

Remember that cyclists have the same rights as drivers, including the right to use the road

When passing a cyclist, allow for at least three feet between the cyclist and the car

If oncoming traffic prevents a driver from passing with three feet of space, the driver should wait behind the cyclist until traffic has passed

Avoid cell phone use and other distractions behind the wheel

Always obey posted speed limits and never drive impaired

Yield to bicyclists as you would other motorists, especially when turning at intersections or into driveways

Drivers turning right on red should look to the right and behind to avoid hitting a bicyclist approaching from the right rear

Ride Prepared - Safety Reminders for Cyclists

Always wear a properly fitted helmet or protective gear when riding. Use the two-finger rule as a guide when adjusting your helmet

Ride as far right as possible on a road, single-file and with the flow of traffic

Use bike lanes and paved right-hand shoulders whenever possible

Use hand signals to alert drivers and other cyclists while approaching and waiting for a turn

In 2024, Colorado ranked second in the U.S. for the percentage of commuters who bike to work. While bike commuting has fluctuated over the last few years due to work-from-home options, bicycling remains a key component of Coloradans' active lifestyles. With thousands of cyclists hitting state roads and trails every day, including on the upcoming Bike to Work Day on June 24, CDOT remains committed to expanding safe, visible bike networks statewide.

To learn more about bicycle safety and explore additional resources, visit the bicycle and pedestrian program webpage.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying 'crash' instead of 'accident' when reporting