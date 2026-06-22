City brings free career and resource event to Kalihi, connecting residents with opportunities

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization (OER), in partnership with Susannah Wesley Community Center, and the Department of Community Services’ (DCS) WorkHawaii program, will host a free Career and Resource Event on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Susannah Wesley Community Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The Career and Resource Event is designed to connect Kalihi residents and job seekers across Honolulu with hiring employers, workforce development services, training programs, and community resources — all in one place, at no cost.

Approximately 20 employers, training providers, and community organizations are expected to participate, offering a wide range of employment and career opportunities.

Attendees can expect:

• Hiring employers across multiple industries with current job openings

• Training and educational resources from workforce development programs and providers

• Career counseling and job search assistance from workforce professionals

• Resume development support and on-site help completing online job applications

• A WorkHawaiʻi Resource Center equipped with laptops, printing and scanning services, resume assistance, and HireNet Hawaiʻi registration support

• Community resource providers offering information on supportive services

Whether you are actively looking for work, exploring your options, or just want to know what’s available, this event is an opportunity to make direct connections with people who are ready to help.

The Kalihi community is home to a diverse and hardworking population, and this event reflects a shared commitment among partners to bring workforce resources directly to the neighborhoods that need them most. By removing barriers to access — including distance, cost, and navigation of complex systems — the Career and Resource Event aims to help residents take concrete steps toward employment and long-term economic stability.

“Finding a job or figuring out your next career move can feel overwhelming, especially when the resources you need aren’t nearby or easy to navigate,” said Amy Asselbaye, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Revitalization. “This event is about changing that — bringing employers, workforce professionals, and community organizations directly into the Kalihi community so residents can walk in, ask questions, and leave with real next steps. We’re proud to be part of this collaboration and grateful to Susannah Wesley, WorkHawaiʻi, and our partners for making it happen.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to build a better future, and that starts with access. By bringing employers, training programs, and support services to Kalihi, we’re making it easier for people to take that next step, whether they’re looking for their first job, a new career, or a fresh start. Together with OER and the Susannah Wesley Community Center, WorkHawaiʻi is helping connect the community with opportunities that can create new possibilities and help them to thrive,” said Anton Krucky, Director of the Department of Community Services.

Event Details

• Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Susannah Wesley Community Center, 1117 Kaili Street, Honolulu, HI 96819

• Cost: Free — Open to the Public

For media inquiries and questions, contact oer@honolulu.gov

OER Website: www.revitalizeoahu.org

Instagram: @oer.honolulu

Facebook: facebook.com/oer.honolulu