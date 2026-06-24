Pontosense Powers the Launch of Comfort360 SafeGuard™ by Comfort Keepers®

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontosense today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Comfort Keepers®, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of ambient AI technology across the home care industry.

As care providers face increasing demand from aging populations, organizations are seeking new ways to deliver proactive support beyond traditional caregiver visits. The integration of ambient sensing technologies into care delivery represents a growing shift toward continuous wellness monitoring, earlier risk identification, and greater support for seniors aging at home.

The collaboration supports the rollout of Comfort360 SafeGuard™, a technology-enabled safety and wellness solution from Comfort Keepers, powered by Pontosense's radar-based sensing platform.

"We believe this represents a major inflection point for the home care industry," said Travis Peterson, Chief Commercial Officer at Pontosense. "For years, providers have searched for ways to better support clients between visits without sacrificing privacy or independence. Seeing an organization the size of Comfort Keepers embrace ambient AI is strong validation that the future of home care will combine compassionate caregiving with continuous, intelligent insights."

Unlike cameras, microphones, or wearable devices, ambient sensing technology operates passively in the background, providing safety and wellness insights while preserving privacy and requiring no action from the individual being monitored.

"At Comfort Keepers, we continuously evaluate innovative solutions that can help us deliver better outcomes for clients and families," said Ramzi Abdine, Chief Operating Officer of Comfort Keepers. "Comfort360 SafeGuard™ is an important step forward in providing families with greater peace of mind while helping seniors maintain their independence and quality of life at home."

The announcement reflects a broader trend across the care sector as providers increasingly adopt AI-powered technologies to address caregiver shortages, improve client outcomes, and support the growing preference among older adults to age in place.

About Comfort Keepers®

For 28 years, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company’s nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

Comfort Keepers Media Contact:

Ida Yenney | iyenney@goldpr.com

About Pontosense

Pontosense develops privacy-preserving wireless sensing technology that detects human motion, presence, and vital signs without cameras or microphones. The technology supports applications including aging-in-place monitoring, fall detection, telehealth insights, and safety systems.

For information about Pontosense; please visit: https://www.pontosense.com

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