EAG LAUNCHES NUERA AI LAND STUDIO, BRINGING PURPOSE-BUILT AI TO LAND DOCUMENT WORKFLOWS

New SaaS solution helps land teams, landmen, & brokers transform leases, deeds, title records, & other land documents into searchable, actionable information.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAG Inc. (“EAG”), a consulting, outsourcing, and technology firm serving the energy industry, today announced the launch of nuEra AI Land Studio, a purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) SaaS platform that brings document intelligence to land workflows, helping land professionals work more efficiently with complex documents.

Designed for enterprise land organizations as well as independent landmen, land brokers, and land service firms, nuEra AI Land Studio helps users classify documents, extract key data, search provisions, support title and ownership analysis, split document packets, and organize large document sets. The platform gives land professionals access to enterprise-grade AI capabilities without requiring a large technology investment, complex implementation, or specialized AI expertise.

“nuEra AI Land Studio represents an exciting step forward for EAG and for the land professionals we serve,” said Elizabeth Gerbel, CEO of EAG. “We built this platform around the way land work actually gets done — with complex documents, tight timelines, and the need for accuracy, judgment, and control. Our goal is to give land teams, landmen, and brokers practical AI they can use immediately to work faster, reduce manual effort, and make better use of the information already sitting inside their documents.”

Built by land people, for land people, nuEra AI Land Studio supports document-heavy workflows involving leases, deeds, title opinions, assignments, abstracts, curative documents, mineral ownership records, and other land-related documents. Users can upload documents, classify and extract relevant information, review and validate results through a human-in-the-loop process, and export outputs for review, reporting, document organization, and approved downstream workflows.

nuEra AI Land Studio has processed more than 3 million documents and supports more than 20 document types and over 160 searchable provisions. The platform is designed to help organizations reduce manual review effort while improving consistency, searchability, and workflow efficiency.

Security and confidentiality remain foundational to the platform. Uploaded documents are temporarily stored only as needed to complete processing and are deleted once processing is complete, in accordance with EAG’s privacy policy. This limited-retention approach helps organizations address confidentiality requirements associated with sensitive land, title, ownership, legal, and transaction records.

nuEra AI Land Studio is available today and includes a 14-day free trial, allowing organizations to evaluate the platform using real-world document workflows before deployment.

To learn more about nuEra AI Land Studio, schedule a product demonstration, or start a free trial, visit www.eaginc.com/nuera-solutions.

About EAG

EAG is a consulting, outsourcing, and technology firm serving the energy industry and other asset-intensive organizations. Through its nuEra Solutions practice, EAG develops practical AI and automation solutions that help organizations and independent professionals modernize operations, improve decision-making, and work more efficiently.

About nuEra Solutions

nuEra Solutions develops industry-focused AI solutions that help organizations and independent professionals transform complex, document-intensive workflows into searchable, usable information. Combining deep domain expertise with practical AI, nuEra Solutions delivers purpose-built tools that help professionals work more efficiently while maintaining control, accuracy, and oversight.

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