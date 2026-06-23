See Girls Rock! Phoenix Summer Camp Showcase at Walter Studios 12 youth bands perform original songs written during camp

Girls Rock! Phoenix

June 27: See Girls Rock! Phoenix Summer Camp Showcase at Walter Studios! 12 youth bands perform original songs written during week-long summer camp

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls Rock! Phoenix (GR!PHX) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through music education, is proud to announce its Summer Camp Showcase concert, taking place Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Walter Studios in Phoenix. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the show begins at noon. GR!PHX Summer Showcase 2026 is an all-ages event. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door — and all proceeds support Girls Rock! Phoenix!The GR!PHX Summer Camp Showcase concert will feature 12 youth bands performing original songs they wrote and rehearsed during Girls Rock! Phoenix summer camp. Before the show and during intermission, Phoenix DJ Kate Scratch Fever will spin records.Girls Rock! Phoenix empowers girls and gender-nonconforming kids ages 9–17 to collaborate, create, and perform music during a week-long summer camp. No musical experience is required to participate — campers learn to play instruments, write and rehearse original music, and perform their songs for the public during an exciting finale showcase concert.During summer rock camp, GR!PHX campers also take part in workshops on stage presence, dancing, screenprinting, putting together a band press kit, and more. Local musicians perform for the campers and offer mentorship while the campers craft their songs.The GR!PHX Summer Camp Showcase concert is a great opportunity for family and friends to celebrate the campers’ hard work, for future Girls Rock! Phoenix campers to experience the excitement of a live performance, and for community members to support the next generation of Valley musicians.All proceeds from the concert fund programming for next year’s Girls Rock! Phoenix summer camp.Event DetailsWhat: Girls Rock! Phoenix Summer Camp ShowcaseWhen: Saturday, June 27, 2026 | 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.Where: Walter Studios, Phoenix, AZWho: All ages welcome — families, friends, and music loversCost: $20 advance; $25 doorFeaturing: 12 bands of GR!PHX campersWhy: To support the future of Valley music!For more information, visit girlsrockphoenix.org.About Girls Rock! PhoenixGirls Rock! Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth through music education, mentorship, and performance. GR!PHX programs foster creativity, confidence, collaboration, and self-expression through workshops and summer camp experiences.

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