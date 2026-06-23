Meteora Capital's Vik Mittal Featured on The SPAC Podcast

Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer discusses the institutional evolution of the SPAC market with hosts Mike Blankenship and Joshua Wilson

The SPAC market has undergone a reset, emerging as a smaller, more disciplined asset class led by serial sponsors with institutional pedigrees and alignment with investors.” — Vik Mittal, CFA, Founder, CEO and CIO of Meteora Capital

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital, LLC ("Meteora"), an event-driven alternative investment firm, today announces that Vik Mittal, CFA, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer, was featured on The SPAC Podcast in a wide-ranging discussion with hosts Mike Blankenship, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the Capital Markets Practice at Winston & Strawn LLP, and Joshua Wilson, Founder of One Iron Network.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience in the SPAC asset class, Mr. Mittal addressed the structural evolution of the market across multiple cycles from its origins as a niche product to the institutional-grade activity defining the 2025–2026 environment. The conversation covered sponsor selection as an investment framework, the role of PIPEs as a valuation discipline mechanism, and the profile of private companies for which the SPAC pathway offers a compelling alternative to a traditional IPO.

The episode is available across the following platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More information regarding SPAC podcast please see Episode Page.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is an alternative investment firm focused on event-driven public market strategies. Founded in 2022 by Vik Mittal, CFA, the firm specializes in event-driven strategies including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured equity and credit, and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.meteoracapital.com.

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