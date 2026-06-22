Committee on Small Business Activity: The Week of June 22nd

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING – The House Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing titled "From Startup to Scale: The Role of the SBA Office of Investment and Innovation in Powering America’s Small Businesses." The purpose of this hearing is to highlight the role of the Office of Investment and Innovation and amplify how the office has thrived under Administrator Loeffler’s leadership.

DATE AND TIME: Thursday, June 25th at 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

Mr. Joshua Carter

Associate Administrator

U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Investment and Innovation

TO ATTEND OR WATCH: This committee hearing is open to the public and can be viewed online on the Committee's YouTube channel.

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