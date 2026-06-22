POST Commission Shares Request for Public Input on Model School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission shares the following message on behalf of the Model School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding Review Commission:

The Model School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding (SRO MOU) Review Commission, co-chaired by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, is seeking public input to inform updates to the state’s model SRO MOU.

The public input period is open until July 31 for Massachusetts students, families, community members, and organizations and will consist of an online survey, listening sessions, and opportunities to submit written comments.

Details about these opportunities are on the SRO MOU Review Commission webpage.