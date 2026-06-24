REACHRIGHT Releases the 2026 Church Influence 100, a Global Ranking of the Churches Reaching the Most People Online

The 2026 Church Influence 100 by REACHRIGHT, the annual global ranking of the churches reaching the most people online.

REACHRIGHT reviewed 500+ churches worldwide to rank the 100 reaching the most people online. The list now stretches far beyond the United States.

The churches reaching the most people online are not always the ones with the most famous pastors.” — Thomas Costello, Founder of REACHRIGHT

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REACHRIGHT , a church marketing agency that has served more than 800 churches, today released the 2026 Church Influence 100 , an annual ranking of the churches reaching the most people online worldwide.To build the list, REACHRIGHT reviewed more than 500 churches across six continents and scored them on three measures: total audience, how fast that audience is growing, and how consistently each church publishes across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. The top 100 made the final ranking.Elevation Church, based in Matthews, North Carolina, took the top spot with a combined audience of nearly 29 million followers across its church, worship, and youth accounts.The list reaches well past the United States. Singapore's City Harvest Church, Sydney's Hillsong Church, Abuja's Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and Hyderabad's Calvary Temple all rank in the top ten. Churches in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, the Philippines, and South Korea round out a ranking that American megachurches would have dominated a decade ago.The fastest growth belongs to churches few people outside their own cities know. Lakepointe Church near Dallas grew its YouTube audience more than 600 percent in twelve months, the largest jump in the index. V1 Church in Brooklyn grew 347 percent. The Church of Eleven22 in Jacksonville grew 157 percent."The churches reaching the most people online are not always the ones with the most famous pastors," said Thomas Costello, founder of REACHRIGHT. "Some of the fastest-growing church audiences in the world right now belong to a congregation in Argentina and a church plant in Brooklyn. That should change how church leaders think about their own reach."The Church Influence 100 measures churches, not personalities. A pastor's personal accounts, however large, do not count toward the church's score. Church-operated accounts for worship bands, youth ministries, and campuses do. The index is never pay-to-play, and REACHRIGHT publishes its full scoring methodology online."Behind almost every church on this list is a small team posting and editing late at night, hoping it reaches one more person," Costello said. "We built this to name that work. Reaching people online is real ministry, and the people who do it should be seen."The complete 2026 Church Influence 100, individual church profiles, and the full methodology are available at reachrightstudios.com/church-influence-100.About REACHRIGHTREACHRIGHT is a church marketing agency founded in 2016. It helps churches reach people online through custom websites, local search, Google Ad Grant management, and social media. The company has served more than 800 churches and publishes the annual Church Influence 100.

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