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ADVISORY: Two Secaucus Ramps to be Closed During All World Cup Matches at NYNJ Stadium

Two New Jersey Turnpike ramps in Secaucus will be closed for all FIFA matches at NYNJ Stadium.

The affected ramps are:

   The northbound ramp exiting at Interchange 16E/18E to Paterson Plank  Road

   The southbound ramp exiting at Interchange 17 to Paterson Plank Road

Those ramps will be closed from four hours before the start of the match until our hours after the end.

All other Turnpike ramps and interchanges will remain open.

While the ramps are closed, detour routes will be posted on the overhead variable message signs to assist drivers attempting to access NJ 3 to reach destinations in Secaucus and elsewhere in Hudson County. All classes of trucks are allowed on the detour route.

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ADVISORY: Two Secaucus Ramps to be Closed During All World Cup Matches at NYNJ Stadium

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