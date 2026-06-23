VIP Fibroid Center Opens New Location in Los Gatos, CA, Bringing Expert Fibroid Care to More Bay Area Women

Bay Area women now have greater access to specialized uterine fibroid treatment as VIP Fibroid Center opens its newest location.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Fibroid Center is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Los Gatos, CA . The center gives women across the Bay Area access to expert fibroid treatment delivered by physicians with over 20 years of specialized uterine fibroid embolization experience. The Los Gatos location brings the center's minimally invasive non surgical services closer to more patients, with same-day, outpatient care.According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20-25% of women of reproductive age have uterine fibroids, yet many remain undertreated or unaware that non-surgical alternatives to hysterectomy exist. VIP Fibroid Center's new Los Gatos practice aims to close that gap and put proven treatment options within reach for more women across the region.At the heart of the center's care is uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure performed through a tiny pinprick incision at the wrist. UFE blocks the blood supply to fibroids, delivering a 90%+ symptom improvement rate while allowing patients to return home the same day. For women dealing with heavy periods, pelvic pressure, or ongoing pain who want real relief without a major procedure, UFE offers a proven path forward."Every woman who walks through our doors deserves to be heard and given real options. Our goal at the Los Gatos center is simple: help women find lasting relief from fibroid symptoms without the recovery burden of major surgery." — Dr. Rajeev Tandon, VIP Fibroid CenterWith over two decades of UFE expertise, Dr. Anup Singh and Dr. Rajeev Tandon bring the same specialized, patient-first care that has defined VIP Fibroid Center to a new community of Bay Area women.About VIP Fibroid CenterVIP Fibroid Center is a leading provider of minimally invasive non surgical uterine fibroid treatment, dedicated to helping women reclaim their quality of life without the need for major surgery. With experienced physicians, state-of-the-art facilities, and a patient-first philosophy, the center provides individualized care from first consultation to final follow-up. Learn more at vipfibroidcenter.com Media ContactWebsite: https://vipfibroidcenter.com

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