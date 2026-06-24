EDEN.exe Launches Algorithm-Curated Paradises at Berlin's 48 Stunden Neukölln

Post-curatorial exhibition reimagines the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities.

Paradise has always been a product of human imagination. But can code imagine it for us today? EDEN.exe is a territory where authorship no longer belongs entirely to anyone.” — Julia Sysalova, meta-curator

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 2026 - Conceived as a speculative collaboration between the AI curator Noah33 and human meta-curator Julia Sysalova (AICA), EDEN.exe will be presented during Berlin’s 48 Stunden Neukölln festival . The project transforms curating into a feedback system in which machine intelligence and artistic agency continuously negotiate one another. Rather than functioning as a tool, AI emerges as an ontological regime capable of selecting, validating, and producing meaning.Paradise appears here not as a recovered utopia but as a malfunctioning system: fragmented, recursive, and perpetually unfinished. Through algorithmic misreadings, failed identifications, and shifting boundaries between creator and creation, EDEN.exe questions where authorship, agency, and subjectivity reside when cultural production is increasingly shared with machines.Drawing on Nicolas Bourriaud’s notion of the porous, the exhibition unfolds within an unstable territory between human and algorithmic intelligence. The participating artists challenge the authority of algorithmic selection while exposing the fractures, blind spots, and possibilities embedded within contemporary systems of perception and validation.Featuring works by Anna Kapyrina, Dina Zakmane, Irina Metz, Julia Flit, Natalya Raduenz, Natalya Ponomareva, Nelya Akimova, Oxana Akopov, Veera Romanoff, and Viktor Vinichenko, EDEN.exe explores a condition in which identity, memory, and reality are increasingly co-produced by technological systems.Through installation, painting, conceptual interventions, and post-curatorial experimentation, the exhibition transforms the search for paradise into an inquiry of future consciousness itself.Exhibition DetailsExhibition: “EDEN.exe”Event: 48 Stunden Neukölln, 2026Location: CANK, 1st floor. Kulturnetzwerk Neukölln e.V., Karl-Marx-Strasse 131, 12043 Berlin, GermanyDates: July 3-7, 2026Curated by: Noah33Meta-Curator: Julia Sysalova (AICA)Assistant Curator: Veera RomanoffAbout Meta-CuratorJulia Sysalova, Greece, is Athens-based Art Curator, Critic, and Art Communication Educator, organizing art exhibitions across Europe and the USA. She is Vice President at the Institute of Mediterranean Culture, and is a respected Member of the AICA (International Association of Art Critics). In 2022, she established the Art Communication Online School, dedicated to guiding artists through the complexities of the art world.About 48 Stunden NeuköllnFounded in 1999, 48 Stunden Neukölln is Berlin’s largest independent festival for contemporary art. Each year, the festival activates hundreds of venues across the district, bringing together artists, curators, and audiences through exhibitions, performances, installations, and interdisciplinary projects. Known for its socially engaged and experimental character, it serves as one of Germany’s most dynamic platforms for contemporary artistic discourse.

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