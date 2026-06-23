75 Years and Growing: The People Behind the Peel at Goody and Blue Banner Company

Goody Citrus Goody Team

How Goody's enduring team — from the packing house floor to the executive suite — has become the brand's most powerful ingredient.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where startups bloom and fade with the seasons, Goody by Blue Banner Company stands apart — not because it’s a bold new division, but because of something far more durable: the people who have shown up, season after season, decade after decade, to do the work.When Goody launched in 2025, the direct sales aspect was new, but the foundation was anything but. Behind the fresh name stood a team forged over generations — field workers who have watched hundreds of harvests come and go, packing house veterans who know the rhythm of a season the way others know a heartbeat, and office staff whose institutional knowledge runs deeper than any manual could capture.That depth of experience is not an accident. It is the direct result of a culture that has always placed people at its center — a value instilled by the company's founder, W.J. Mazzetti, when he established Blue Banner Company in Riverside, California in 1950, and carried forward by every generation since."Without our team, we have nothing. Their longevity is the heartbeat of our story,” shared Vince Mazzetti, Vice President of Goody and Blue Banner Company.From the packing house to the fields to the front office, Goody's key players have not simply worked here — they have grown here. Many have held pivotal roles for years, some for decades, quietly accumulating the kind of expertise that cannot be hired in and cannot be rushed. They are the reason a client call gets answered with genuine knowledge, the reason a shipment arrives right, and the reason Goody could launch with confidence as a seasoned operator rather than a hopeful newcomer.Current President Tom Mazzetti, the third generation of the family to lead the company, has stewarded that culture since 1972 — more than fifty years of steady, principled leadership. Alongside his son Vince, who represents the fourth generation now carrying the legacy forward, the duo embodies what Goody is at its core: family-owned, relationship-driven, and built to last.Vince Mazzetti, Vice President of Goody and Blue Banner Company, and the fourth generation of the family-owned operation brings fresh energy and modern vision to a brand rooted in the wisdom of those who came before, infusing what the company has always called "life's simple moments" with renewed purpose and reach.Today, Goody serves the produce market as a seasoned grower, packer, and shipper of the highest quality citrus products — specializing in grapefruit — and is recognized as one of the premier citrus operations in the country. That reputation was not built overnight. It was built by people who stayed.In an era when talent is treated as a transaction and loyalty is a quaint concept, Goody's story reads differently. Long-tenured staff — in the field, on the packing floor, and across the office — are not just employees. They are the institutional memory of an organization that has outlasted trends, market shifts, and generations of change. Their presence is the guarantee behind every crate of citrus that leaves Riverside bearing the Goody name.As Goody steps into the future, it does so with this truth at the center: seventy-five years of excellence is not a number on a press release. It is the sum of thousands of days worked by people who believed in what they were building — and who keep showing up to build it still.Seventy-five years and growing. Because of them.About Goody by Blue Banner Company:Rooted in tradition since 1950, Goody launched in 2025 under the tenured leadership of Blue Banner Company. Seventy-five years and growing, Goody serves the produce market as a seasoned grower, packer and shipper of the highest quality citrus products. Dedicated to keeping the client at the core of every decision, Goody’s steadfast commitment to customer service has established the new gold standard for excellence. Proud to be family owned and operated, the fourth generation of the Mazzetti family is leading the brand into the future with their relentless commitment to infusing life’s simple moments with a dose of Goody.About Blue Banner Company:Blue Banner Company was founded by W.J. Mazzetti in 1950 and remains family owned and operated. The company started its journey with Krinard Packing Company in Riverside, California and has been in its current location since 1965. Current President, Tom Mazzetti, is the third generation of the Mazzetti family who has been at the helm of its leadership since 1972. Supported by his son Vince Mazzetti, the fourth generation to continue the legacy of the company, the duo alongside their experienced team have played a pivotal role in the brand’s evolution. Over the past seventy-five years, Blue Banner Company has expanded its operations to include growing, packing, and shipping top-quality products while maintaining a commitment to excellence. Today, Blue Banner Company is recognized as one of the premier citrus packers and shippers, specializing in grapefruit. Goody and Blue Banner Company are located at 2601 Third Street, Riverside, CA 92507.

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