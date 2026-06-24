IronOrbit Highlights AI and Cloud Transformation Trends at AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026

The industry is actively evaluating how AI and modern cloud technologies can improve agility, collaboration, and long-term scalability” — Ayman Ayoub, CCO of IronOrbit.

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IronOrbit , a leading provider of GPU-accelerated cloud services and managed IT solutions , today shared its key observations from the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026.The event brought together architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and manufacturing organizations from across the country, ranging from small firms to large enterprises. Throughout the conference, Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerged as a dominant topic, with attendees focused on how technology will reshape design, engineering, project delivery, and business operations in the years ahead.Conversations on the show floor consistently centered around cloud adoption, reducing reliance on on-premises infrastructure, improving security and compliance, lowering hardware costs, and supporting increasingly demanding BIM, rendering, and AI-driven workloads. As AEC firms continue to adopt technologies such as AI-assisted design, digital twins, advanced visualization, and data-driven project delivery, many are reevaluating whether traditional on-premises environments can meet future business requirements."The industry is actively evaluating how AI and modern cloud technologies can improve agility, collaboration, and long-term scalability," said Ayman Ayoub, CCO of IronOrbit. "Firms are looking for practical ways to modernize their IT environments while reducing complexity and capital expenditures."The discussions reinforced IronOrbit's commitment to helping AEC firms digitally transform through secure, high-performance cloud infrastructure, and managed IT services designed to support the next generation of design, engineering, and AI-enabled workflows.About IronOrbitIronOrbit is a leading provider of secure cloud infrastructure, managed IT services, and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions. With more than 28 years of experience, three consecutive years of recognition in the GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service, and seven years of SOC 2 Type II compliance with no exceptions, IronOrbit helps organizations modernize IT through high-performance, secure, and scalable cloud solutions.

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